Field Negro: Rats, dogs, and presidents

Mr. trump is using words like “rat” and “dog” to refer to individuals in his tweet these days. Proof positive that the man is feeling cornered and is becoming even more insane with each passing day.

He reminds me of a previous president who had to leave the office in disgrace. You know the one: his quote “I am not a crook” will go down in history as one of the most memorable of all time when t comes to American presidents.

I can’t blame trump for being scared and feeling trapped, though. The walls are closing in around him. Now, as it turns out, even the White House attorney is singing like Mariah Carey. And for the record Mr. trump, being a “rat” has nothing to do with it, you are supposed to be running a country not a mob organization.

Now he is accusing Robert Mueller of “McCarthyism“. That is a declaration so stunning that had any other president in modern America history said something like that about a sitting special prosecutor it would lead the news for weeks. But not with this clown. This is just another late night twitter meltdown which sadly has become the new normal.

“I have nothing to hide … and have demanded transparency so that this Rigged and Disgusting Witch Hunt can come to a close,” Trump tweeted.

“So many lives have been ruined over nothing – McCarthyism at its WORST!”

In another tweet, he declared: “Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt!”

– ‘Desperate’ – ”

If this is a “witch hunt” they should changed the name from of Washington D.C. to Salem. Because Mr. Mueller has sure caught a lot of witches. Unfortunately the head witch is still in charge and doing more to destroy the country as we know it every day. In fact, Mr. Mueller’s track record of success in these investigations have been earth shattering. He has had at least 35 indictments and pleas so far, and we are hoping for more.

This week we will see if Mueller can add a conviction from a jury to the list of his accomplishments. Paul Manafort is waiting to see what a jury of his peers decides in his trial, and he could go away to the big house for a long time. (I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a hung jury, but if I had money on this trial I would say that Mueller will get a conviction on at least some of the counts.)

Mr. trump is already sending Manafort signals that he has his back. This too is wrong, but what else is new with this guy in the White House? While the jury is deliberating the president of the United Sates comments publicly on the case and praises the accused.

Maybe this is why Mr. trump is feeling so trapped and cornered these days: He can’t control what Mr Manafort and Mr. Cohen will say, or if Mr. Manafort is found guilty what he will give up in exchange for a lesser sentence.

So expect more tweets and more signs of desperation from this president in the next few days. All we can hope for now is that if he makes a seriously crazy move it won’t have dire consequences for the rest of us.

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2018/08/rats-dogs-and-presidents.html?