Keith Ellison’s Ex-Girlfriend Talks About Alleged Domestic Violence For First Time

Ellison denied the allegations before his Minnesota Attorney General Democratic primary win.

The ex-girlfriend of Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison addressed her abuse allegations against the politician in an on-camera interview Thursday (Aug. 16). Karen Monahan spoke in detail about an alleged domestic violence incident that she said happened nearly two years ago.

The interview came after Ellison, who secured a big Democratic primary victory in the Minnesota Attorney General race this week, denied the allegations.

Monahan, 44, said she had a video of the incident but has chosen not to share it publicly. What she did describe was a vivid story about an alleged September 2016 heated argument between herself and Ellison. “He looked at me, goes ‘Hey you f***ing hear me … and then he looked at me, he goes ‘Bitch, get the f*** out of my house,’ and he started to try to drag me off the bed,” Monahan said to CBS News. “That’s when I put my camera on to video him.”

As to why Monahan waited until now to speak publicly, she said, “I followed my gut. The gut that I kept trying to push down.”

There is no police report of the incident as Monahan said that she didn’t make one. She alleged that Ellison only got physical by dragging her off a bed one time during their relationship, which lasted three years.

Ellison vehemently refuted Monahan’s story to WOCC, a CBS-owned television station in Minnesota. “I’m mortified, absolutely stunned that she would say this,” he said, adding “no, absolutely not” to the woman’s claim that he dragged her.

Ellison will square off against Republican Doug Wardlow in the Minnesota attorney general election in November.

Keith Ellison’s Ex-Girlfriend Talks About Alleged Domestic Violence For First Time was originally published on newsone.com

