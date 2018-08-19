Field Negro…From Truman to trump

President Harry Truman used the n word once.

“I think one man is just as good as another so long as he’s honest and decent and not a n****r or a Chinaman. Uncle Wills says that the Lord made a white man from dust, a n**** from mud, and then threw what was left and it came down a Chinaman. He does hate Chinese and Japs. So do I. It is race prejudice I guess. But I am strongly of the opinion that negroes ought to be in Arica, yellow men in Asia, and white men in Europe and America.”

This letter was written in 1911, but other Americans presidents have freely used the n word since. (Including that liberal giant, LBJ) In fact, the most recent documented case of an American president using the n word was Richard Nixon. That was, of course, until Donald trump came along.

In a stunning news conference today, the press secretary said that she could not assure the American people that the president of the United States in 2018 did not recently use the n word. This ought to tell you something: the tape is out there, and it will be released soon. This press secretary lies about everything, but she refused to lie for the president this time. Why?

The president himself tweeted this morning (before calling Omarosa a dog) that he didn’t use the n word because Mark Burnett says the tape does not exist. That’s like me hitting my wife and when confronted about it, I ask you if you saw me hitting my wife. If you say you didn’t see it, then I say I didn’t hit her. Why does he need Mark Burnett to assure him that the tape doesn’t exist? If he didn’t say it he wouldn’t even be worried about Mark Burnett and the tape.

Anyway, Omarosa is proving to be a nightmare for team trump, and I suspect that she will not be going away anytime soon.

“President Trump added his former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, on Tuesday to the growing list of African-Americans he has publicly denigrated on Twitter, calling her “that dog” and a “crazed, crying lowlife” after her allegations against him of mental deterioration and racism.

Even for a president who consistently uses Twitter to assail his adversaries, the morning tweet about Ms. Manigault Newman was a remarkably crude use of the presidential bully pulpit to disparage a woman who once served at the highest levels in his White House.

In an interview on MSNBC, Ms. Manigault Newman responded that Mr. Trump treats women differently than he does men because he “believes they are beneath him” and that he talked in derogatory ways about minorities.

‘He has absolutely no respect for women, for African-Americans,” she said.'”

And yet, Omarosa, you worked for him. Even after he peddled that racist lie about the former president for years. (Digression alert.)

Anyway, now we will wait for Melania and Ivanka to put their two cents in and tell us all to “Be Best”.