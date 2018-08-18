White On White Violence! Frontman Of Punk Band Beats Down Trump Supporter

You know things are bad in the country when Donald Trump has grown white men fighting each other in public. One North Carolina Trump supporter learned the hard way not to run your mouth to the wrong person or you might get that ass whooped.

On July 19, the punk rock band Social Distortion was playing a concert in Northern California. The frontman, Mike Ness, 56, was venting about the deplorable Trump. A 30-year-old Trump supporter named Tim Hildebrand was unhappy about him talking politics (bruh, punk music is political). He told CBS in Sacramento, “I pretty much said I paid for your music, not your politics. I stood pretty much with my silent protest with my middle finger up for the next two songs.”

Ness was not here for it. Hildbrand motioned toward Ness, who then spit at him and the 56-year-old jumped in the crowd and gave him a fist full of punk rock. You can also here fans in the audience cheering on Ness. See below:

Tim Hildebrand claims he got two black eyes, a busted lip and a concussion. He is asking that Ness pay for his injuries and police are investigating.

One fan who was at the show said “It was a little bit excessive” but added “If you’re that into politics, don’t put yourself in a situation where it could become a problem for you.”

Mike Ness has not commented on the incident, but no one should be surprised …. the group is called Social Distortion. Nonetheless, violence is never the answer and people shouldn’t be attacked, but this is the ugliness Trump created. He has called for violence at his own rallies.

Make America great again!

