Pastor Darrell Scott Tried To Come For Angela Rye And Got Backhanded Deeper Into The Sunken Place

Pastor Darrell Scott made an embarrassment out of himself in front of the entire world when he said at a press conference on August 1 with Trump and so-called faith leaders, “This is probably the most pro-active administration regarding urban America and the faith-based community in my lifetime. This is probably going to be the most pro-Black president that we’ve had in our lifetime. … This president wants to prove something to our community. Our faith-based community and our ethnic community.”

None of the pastors called out Scott on his BS, but fortunately people like Angela Rye did. For some reason, Scott thought it was smart to insult the CNN commentator on Twitter. He learned the hard way to never come for Ms. Rye, who is a master at shutting down lost souls in the sunken place.

Scott posted on Twitter, “Tyler Perry just announced that he wants Angela Rye to star in ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman 2’. It’s about a Woman who is mad because her deck of Race Cards is completely worn out!” See below:

Tyler Perry just announced that he wants Angela Rye to star in "Diary of a Mad Black Woman 2". It's about a Woman who is mad because her deck of Race Cards is completely worn out! — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) August 16, 2018

Angela Rye shut down Scott with, “You know what makes me mad? Coonery. You know what coonery is? Telling a bigot he’s the most ‘pro-Black President in history’. Why? For attention. How do you sleep at night?I’m praying for your flock, PASTOR.

You know what makes me mad? Coonery. You know what coonery is? Telling a bigot he’s the most “pro-Black President in history”. Why? For attention. How do you sleep at night?I’m praying for your flock, PASTOR. https://t.co/jndqa9tAPG — Cousin Angela (@angela_rye) August 17, 2018

Scott has not responded again—and he shouldn’t. The man is a political and spiritual sham. In case you missed his now infamous moment of foolery, watch the video below:

