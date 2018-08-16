Four shootings in 24 hours—Community leaders make passionate plea for violence to stop

It started out as another normal morning for Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh CEO Esther Bush. As she was getting dressed for work, she overheard on the television “one, two, three different shootings, and I’m like, ‘Dang, what’s happening?’

“I stepped out of the restroom and looked at the TV and heard the fourth and fifth shooting announced. And the tears just started flowing down.”

Those same tears were seen during Bush’s emotional plea to the community—her community—to end the gun violence that’s taking lives and destroying families.

“What is happening to us? This is Pittsburgh,” Bush told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview, Aug. 14, at Freedom Unlimited in the Hill District. “Shootings? And you’re talking about teenagers, you’re talking about women. You’re talking about a half dozen different neighborhoods, they’re not connected? We don’t want to see things connected but seeing them not connected is scarier because that means more people are taking guns and violence into their own hands.”

Bush was joined by Tim Stevens of the Black Political Empowerment Project, Diane Powell of Black Women For Positive Change, Valerie Dixon with the Coalition Against Violence, who lost her only son to gun violence, local NAACP President Richard A. Stewart Jr., and Pittsburgh Chief of Police Scott Schubert, among others, during yesterday’s (Aug. 14) news conference.

Together they stood as one, outraged at this past weekend’s barrage of shootings inside city limits: A 25-year-old man was shot on Frankstown Avenue in Homewood around 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12; three hours later, Elaine Pearson, 63, was shot to death in an SUV in Lincoln-Lemington; at 8:30 p.m. that evening, four people were shot during a fight on Broad Street in East Liberty; and in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 13, an unidentified man was shot in Bedford Dwellings in the Hill District.

Outside city limits, 54-year-old Donnell Demery, 54, of Duquesne, was shot and killed inside the 1313 Bar in Duquesne, early Monday, Aug. 13.

Pittsburgh Assistant Chief of Police Lavonnie Bickerstaff thanked members of the community who provided information which led to arrests of most of the suspects in the recent shootings. She also urged that Stacey Gibson, of Homewood, turn herself into police, as she’s a suspect in the East Liberty shooting on Broad Street. Gibson later surrendered to police at 2 p.m., Aug. 14.

“My heart goes out to those who were shot. My heart goes out to those who did the shooting,” Bush said, as television cameras were rolling. “Their families are impacted, both sides. It doesn’t matter who’s (at) fault or what the issue was. We have to understand that we are responsible for each other. And we have to communicate. And so I keep us, the greater Pittsburgh community, in prayer, that we start to love each other enough to step up and step out and do what is appropriate so that it is a safer place to be.”

A common theme echoed by speakers at the news conference was loving oneself enough to not inflict harm—especially deadly force—on another person.

“When I was coming up as a kid, we protected our neighborhoods. It was no such thing as guns,” Stewart said. “If we had a disagreement, we might have had a fight—but we took it to the basketball court…then, on Friday and Saturday, we would get clean and see who was the best dressed and go to a dance, and go on the floor. If you had a disagreement, this is what we did to have bragging rights. It was no such thing as this type of violence. This has got to stop.”

Stewart added: “Apparently, these individuals have lost respect for themselves because they lost the educational piece and the intelligence piece to respect themselves. We have to find a way to get back to what was done back then of respecting our parents, our mothers and fathers, our uncles, our brothers and sisters.”

Sharon McIntosh, a former principal in the Duquesne City School District who is working with youth at Shuman Juvenile Detention Center, said today’s young people have to be educated—by, in some cases, professional educators—on how to not allow built-up frustration to lead to violence.

“We have to make this better. The accountability falls on me as well as you, as a parent, as a minister, as a politician, as a media and how we report things—all of us are responsible,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh’s former student, Diallo Mitchell Jr., was at the news conference—in a wheelchair. The 23-year-old was shot in Greenfield in July 2013, a month after graduating from West Mifflin High School. The gunshot to his spine caused him to be paralyzed from the waist down.

“There’s a lot that we can do out here to make the world a better place because we are the future,” Mitchell said in a statement directed to Pittsburgh’s youth. “In order to make change, we have to become the change that we want to see.”

