FOR ARETHA…

We knew this day would come when your deal with fate would end, negotiations were completed and your spirit moved into the light. You fought a long battle with cancer and now you’re home with your family. May your father and mother (Rev. C.L. and Barbara) and siblings (Carolyn, Erma, Vaughan) welcome you into their arms as you take your rightful place, above the clouds.

What a journey you’ve had, Ms. ‘Ree – from your birthplace in Memphis, through the visits with your mother in Buffalo as well as settling with dad and siblings in the Motor City, the place you’ve called home from that point on. Your faith, family and life in the church – Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist – provided a solid foundation.

The piano became your natural extension and accompanied the powerful voice you possessed since childhood. Your Gospel sides produced by local record man Joe Von Battle captured that magic when you were just fourteen. No surprise that Chicago record mogul Leonard Chess issued those recordings nationally – great music spurred by the Holy Spirit should be shared with all.

With dad managing you, the offers came in mighty strong. Your bestie Sam Cooke wanted you to sign with his label, RCA Victor. Berry Gordy made you an offer your dad refused on the grounds that the Motown operation had just been launched and felt you should be with a more stable label. Enter legendary A&R man, John Hammond Sr. of Columbia Records.

Those six years with the folks at Columbia were a roller coaster. They had you cutting pop tunes, standards, jazz, light blues and a liiiiiiiiiitle bit of R&B. Even though these singles and albums were reaching an audience and some radio play came through, the sales weren’t as great as expected. Yes, you recorded some mighty fine gems with the gang on West 30th Street in NYC (Columbia’s longtime recording studio), but they had you bouncing from here and there, genre wise, seeing what would click. The marketing department wasn’t set up at the time to tackle contemporary music – that wouldn’t happen until CBS attorney Clive Davis said “give me the damn ball”, and rounded up the right team to make things happen. By then, your deal had ended and you had enough.

Early 1967, you and then-husband Ted White walked into 1841 Broadway and signed the deal with the almighty Atlantic Recording Corporation. Partner and executive Jerry Wexler became your longtime producer. A keeper of the soul music flame, Wexler loved your Gospel works on JVB/Chess and knew the way to go was for you to tap into your very being and bring the church to your music.

The floodgates hit – “I Never Loved A Man (The Way That I Love You)”, “Baby I Love You”, “Since You’ve Been Gone (Baby Sweet Baby)”, “Ain’t No Way”, “Dr. Feelgood”, “Chain Of Fools”, “Spirit In The Dark”, “Do Right Woman – Do Right Man”, “(You’ve Made Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” (Wexler provided the title, Carole King – the music with then-husband, Gerry Goffin penning the words), “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (Paul Simon smiled as you sang), “Spanish Harlem”, Van McCoy’s “Lean On Me” (prior to Melba Moore cutting it), “Master Of Eyes” (produced by The Mighty Q), “(Gotta Find Me An) Angel” (co-written by sister Carolyn and Detroit pal, William “Sonny” Sanders), “Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do) – authored by a then-teenage Stevie Wonder, “Rock Steady”, “Daydreaming” (from your pen, inspired by your love for the Tempts’ Dennis Edwards), “Something He Can Feel” from Curtis Mayfield and your first #1 hit, Otis Redding’s “Respect”.

The certified gold singles and albums would take up many walls in your home. You had the Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Singer on lock for seven years – the industry after the first two years called it “The Aretha Award” because all other nominees may as well stay home and watch the ceremony on TV.

While you did have success in music, love and romance seemed elusive. The marriages and relationships only lasted but for so long. The heartaches must have been many and you deserved better than what you had. At the same time, you brought into the world four sons – Clarence, Edward, Teddy and Kecalf. Having met Teddy several years ago in Detroit, I knew he was proud to be your son from the few discussions we’ve had.

Career-wise, you went from Atlantic to Clive Davis’ Arista. Your early recordings there were fine but you enjoyed a massive hit in 1982 when Luther Vandross produced “Jump To It”. Then along came Narada Michael Walden and the smashes, “Freeway Of Love”, “Who’s Zoomin’ Who”, “Jimmy Lee” and your second #1 Pop hit, “I Knew You Were Waiting For Me”, with George Michael.

While the hits kept on coming, you didn’t neglect your church roots. 1972 came your magnificent two record set, Amazing Grace, Pulling out all the stops, you went to church with Rev. James Cleveland, the Southern California Community Choir as well as the great sidemen Bernard Purdie, Chuck Rainey and Cornell Dupree on board. This would be your biggest selling album. Twelve years later, you gave us One Hope, One Faith, One Baptism – another fine, great effort reflecting your faith.

You worked with the best in the business because they in turn wanted to work with you. Quincy, Curtis, Donny, Billy Preston, Luther, George Michael, Stevie, Lauryn Hill (“A Rose Is Still A Rose”), Keith Richards (on your remake of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”).

And you even had a few surprises up your sleeve along the way. When Luciano Pavarotti had to cancel his appearance at the 1998 Grammy Awards due to throat problems, you stepped in at the last minute to perform Puccini’s “Nessum Dorma”. Two words – HOLY SMOKE. The Recording Academy was right – it was and will forever be THE greatest last minute substitution in Grammy Awards history.

You’ve sung for leaders of the free world and leaders for freedom. Dr. King was a family friend for years before being struck down by an assassin’s bullets. Singing at his funeral must have been challenging. You sang at inaugurations, primaries and events.

That finest hour came over two years ago, as you honored music comrade Carole King at the Kennedy Center, with your performance of “A Natural Woman”. Singing in the original key of the 1967 hit classic at the piano, then rose to your feet with mic in hand, testifying in song with your forever “shotgun partner” Cissy Houston leading the back-up singers, as you flung that mink coat from your shoulders, raising your voice in song and spirit. A moment we will never forget.

As the years went by, your immediate family circle left this earth one by one – first, mother Barbara, years later the Reverend C.L., then Carolyn, Vaughan and Erma. We had known for some time of your heath challenges. But we also knew that you, Aretha Louise Franklin, would leave this earth on YOUR time and YOUR terms. As my fellow alum, Darryl Wharton-Rigby, correctly stated, “Nobody is going to rush the Queen Of Soul off the stage.”

This is not a farewell, Aretha, or even a goodbye. It’s we’ll see you next time, when we get there. Rest in love and in peace, Queen Of Soul. You will be missed, remembered and forever loved.

With great R-E-S-P-E-C-T and always with the T-C-B,

Kevin

ARETHA LOUISE FRANKLIN

March 25, 1942. Memphis, Tennessee

August 16, 2018. Detroit, Michigan

KEVIN GOINS is a music journalist and and record industry consultant based in New York City. A radio broadcasting veteran (he served as a news producer for WHAM-AM/Rochester NY), Kevin is the host/producer of the Soulful Conversations and New Grooves Radio podcast series (mixcloud.com/musicmankevin). He can be reached at newgroovesradio@gmail.com.

