Family of Mark Daniels files wrongful death lawsuit

Calling for transparency and justice, family members, friends and activists rallied outside the Allegheny County Courthouse to demand that District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala release all surveillance video of the fatal February shooting of Mark Daniels by Pittsburgh police.

As about a dozen protesters held signs saying, “Shot in the back while running away” and “Justice for Mark Daniels,” his sister, Sequaha Jeffries, confirmed that the family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and officer Gino Macioce, who fired the fatal shot.

“We’re here to question the justified killing—Zappala stated—of Mark Daniels,” said Jeffries at the Aug. 10 rally. “We want people to know his name, who he was, and that officer Macioce lied about him (Daniels) shooting at officers.”

Daniels was a 39-year-old father of two and had recently become a grandfather. Though on parole, he had started a new construction job in Ambridge just prior to his death. Jeffries said her brother would never have shot at police.

Officer Macioce and another officer were on foot patrol near the intersection of Frankstown and Brushton avenues, Feb. 11, when they said they saw Daniels acting suspiciously as he ducked down an alley. They said he fired at them. Officer Macioce fired back and hit Daniels in the shoulder as he tried to flee. The bullet severed an artery and Daniels later died from his wound.

In April, Zappala showed pieces of surveillance video—some showing Daniels on the sidewalk looking across the street, another of officers running across the street—during a press conference where he ruled the shooting justified, saying it was “certain” that the officer was fired upon three times.

Jeffries doesn’t believe it is certain at all.

She said there was no gun found with Daniels at the time and that police only produced one hours later. She also said there was no gunshot residue on Daniels’ hands.

“Officer Gino Macioce lied about Mark Daniels firing a gun—once again, where’s the evidence?” she said. “And we have multiple witnesses who contradict what Zappala and the police say—and I don’t believe they even interviewed all the witnesses. We want the full video from all camera footage of that night.”

Neither Zappala nor his office would comment.

On Aug. 11, family members and friends again gathered in Homewood at the site of the shooting and marched through the neighborhood calling for justice for Mark Daniels.

