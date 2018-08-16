Coming to Monroeville—the sounds of Jazz, Aug. 18

Fifteen years ago, jazz buff Chuck Summerville was looking to raise money to replace the organ at his church, so he asked guitar legend Joe Negri to come and play—and it was a success.

From there it grew into its own nonprofit, putting on festivals every year to encourage and promote the love of jazz, a unique American art form. But last year, Summerville announced he would no longer be able to handle the load of putting on the festival and would be stepping down.

“He had such a passion for jazz and the festival. So there we were. We had a board, but without his direction it was looking like we wouldn’t be able to continue,” said former board member Debbie Iszauk. The Monroeville Foundation was then approached, and “in January they decided it was a good fit for their mission and that they would take it on.”

Over the years the festival has focused mostly on local artists, included a national act, as well. Among those who’ve played the festival are Kenny Blake, Harold Betters, Rodney McCoy, Etta Cox, Eric Johnson, Al Dowe, and even the United States Air Force Band.

This year is no exception, featuring local quartet Funky Fly Project; University of Pittsburgh Jazz instructor and international saxophone artist Yoko Suzuki; Westinghouse and CAPA grad—and student of Roger Humphries—Javon Rushton, and New York City-based Grammy-nominated piano sensation Emmet Cohen, who is currently the “Hammond B-3 organist in residence” at Harlem’s SMOKE jazz club.

Monroeville Foundation Board President Ernie Groover said picking up the Jazz Festival was a natural fit for the foundation. He said there are people who don’t know the foundation is there to support various community events like the recent Community Day celebration on July 28, and entities like the food pantry, the botanical gardens, even the Eagle Scouts.

“When they brought it to me I said fantastic—let’s do it,” he said. “It’s a great way to bring people together, and it’s another piece of the puzzle in giving back to the community and doing things that the borough just can’t do.”

Groover said putting on the festival has been a whirlwind learning experience, but thanks to major sponsors Dollar Bank and UPMC and a host of other friends and sponsors, they’ve managed to put together a great lineup.

“It’s a lot of lessons learned about signing artists, moving equipment, getting sponsors, but it’s been fruitful,” he said. “The show will be great—and it’s free, parking is free. There’ll be food trucks, Rivertowne Brewery will be selling their wares, Ole Smokey Distillery will be sampling some of theirs, too.

“This is also a great opportunity for folks to make applications to us for grants, and for us to raise money so we can give it away.”

(The Saturday, Aug. 18 festival runs from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is again being held at the Tall Trees Amphitheatre, Monroeville Community Park West, 2447 Tilbrook Road. For additional information, visit http://www.monroevillefoundation.org.)

