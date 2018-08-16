Aretha Franklin, The Queen Of Soul, Dies At 76

Aretha Franklin, whose unmatched singing voice helped her create timeless hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on her way to being rightfully crowned as the Queen of Soul, died Thursday morning in Detroit. She was 76.

The official cause of death was pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from Franklin’s publicist. Her death followed reported health complications over the past several years.

Publicist for Aretha Franklin says the Queen of Soul died Thursday at her home in Detroit. https://t.co/EEqRxODtPo — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2018

Franklin experienced worldwide singing success for the better part of 60 years, releasing dozens of studio albums and ultimately becoming the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

She was known for her awesome four-octave vocal range that lifted her to the top of the charts with “Respect” in 1967 before enjoying a string of other songs landing in the top 10 spanning decades.

Franklin put on a number of signature performances over the years, including most notably at the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1968 and in 2009 at the inauguration of President Barack Obama, who became the first African-American commander-in-chief.

Franklin also had a commitment to justice and equality that was instilled in her at a young age, the Rev. Jesse Jackson recalled to Vogue while celebrating her 74th birthday party in 2016.

“She always had a great sense of social justice,” Jackson said at the time. “When Dr. King took a position against the Vietnam War, and he was being attacked by the Democrats and the Republicans and many of the black churches, Aretha did a 10-city tour with him and Harry Belafonte in ’67 for free. We got on the stage in Houston—I was thinking about this when I was taking a shower earlier—and Dr. King was about to present her with some flowers, and someone put tear gas in the fans. It was that crazy. She stood with Dr. King when it mattered the most.”

just found this mind blowingly humble letter from Aretha Franklin to Emory Douglas, Minster of Culture for Culture of the Black Panther Party while doing some archival digging: “Once in a while one feels so inadequate in this business” pic.twitter.com/tGh7FXTMxT — your friend jeff (@muttgomery) August 13, 2018

Cathy Hughes, the media magnate and Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. who counted Franklin as a close friend, offered her condolences to and “prayers of grace and peace to the members of her family, her friends and colleagues” upon learning of the death.

“Aretha’s music commanded ‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T,’ and that song not only became a rallying cry during the civil rights movement but also served as an anthem for women who still identify with its message, today,” Hughes said in part. “Her timeless classics also became historical markers in our personal journeys and our collective story as a community. She understood her progress was our progress, her success was our success, and when the door opened for her, it opened for us as well. Aretha was unapologetically black. She was committed to black music and black radio. She understood its role in her career and remained loyal to our company across the years.”

Aretha Louise Franklin was born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis to a father who was a minister and gospel singer and a mother who was also a gospel singer. After moving to Detroit and singing in a church there with her father following her parents’ split, she went on to sign a record contract with Columbia Records in 1960 and release her debut album, “The Great Aretha Franklin,” when she was just 18.

While she was based out of Detroit, she perfected a sound that was much different from that of the soul music of the city’s Motown Records, which boasted a roster of singers that at one time included Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Stevie Wonders and others.

Another distinction that she carved out for herself was how her fear off flying forced her to travel between concert venues in a tour bus while other artists preferred airplanes.

Her music achieved a number of nominations and awards, including one from the Grammys for her lifetime of achievement in 1994. In total, she collected 20 Grammy Awards and dozens of others.

Aside from her classic solo work, she collaborated with a number of other celebrated singers, including a memorable performance with Mariah Carey in 1998 and a duet with Motown legend Smokey Robinson in 1993.

Franklin announced just last year that she was stepping down from performing professionally.

“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told Detroit TV station WDIV. “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now. I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

Franklin was married twice, including to actor Glynn Turman. She is survived by all four of her sons – Clarence, Edward, Ted White, Jr. and Kecalf Cunningham – and died while she was around an army of family and friends.

SEE ALSO:

Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Prove She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul 100 photos Launch gallery Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul 1. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 1 of 100 2. Aretha Franklin At The Hyatt Hotel Source:Getty 2 of 100 3. Vikings at Lions Source:Getty 3 of 100 4. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 4 of 100 5. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 5 of 100 6. Aretha Franklin At Park West Source:Getty 6 of 100 7. Pope Francis Visits The Festival Of Families On Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway Source:Getty 7 of 100 8. Aretha Franklin At Park West Source:Getty 8 of 100 9. Late Night with Seth Meyers Source:Getty 9 of 100 10. Portrait Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 10 of 100 11. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 11 of 100 12. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 12 of 100 13. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 13 of 100 14. Aretha Franklin & Glynn Source:Getty 14 of 100 15. Inaugural gala of the National Portrait Gallery honors five the American Portrait Prize Source:Getty 15 of 100 16. Aretha Franklin at American Music Awards Source:Getty 16 of 100 17. Aretha Franklin Standing with Her Brother Source:Getty 17 of 100 18. Lesley Ann Warren, Aretha Franklin, and Ali MacGraw Source:Getty 18 of 100 19. Aretha Franklin's 74th Birthday Celebration Source:Getty 19 of 100 20. Christie Brinkley Getting Autograph From Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 20 of 100 21. Aretha Franklin concert in Austin Source:Getty 21 of 100 22. Aretha Franklin Holding Grammy Source:Getty 22 of 100 23. 'Motown: The Musical' Source:Getty 23 of 100 24. Aretha Franklin Sings During Memorial Service Source:Getty 24 of 100 25. BET Honors Source:Getty 25 of 100 26. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 26 of 100 27. Obama Presidential Inauguration Source:Getty 27 of 100 28. Aretha Franklin Live In Concert Source:Getty 28 of 100 29. Oprah's Surprise Spectacular in Chicago Source:Getty 29 of 100 30. American Gospel Singer Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 30 of 100 31. Aretha Franklin at the Democratic Convention Source:Getty 31 of 100 32. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln Memorial Source:Getty 32 of 100 33. Jimmy Carter Presidential Inaugural Gala Source:Getty 33 of 100 34. Aretha Franklin at The Democratic National Convention Source:Getty 34 of 100 35. Soul singer Aretha Franklin. Source:Getty 35 of 100 36. White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Source:Getty 36 of 100 37. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN 37 of 100 38. Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, and Dave Stewart Source:Getty 38 of 100 39. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN 39 of 100 40. Inaugural gala Source:Getty 40 of 100 41. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN 41 of 100 42. Inauguration of President Clinton in 1993 Source:Getty 42 of 100 43. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN 43 of 100 44. White House Correspondent's Dinner Source:Getty 44 of 100 45. Aretha Franklin Source:WENN 45 of 100 46. Kennedy Center Honors Reception Source:Getty 46 of 100 47. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 47 of 100 48. Aretha Franklin Live in Concert Source:Getty 48 of 100 49. Aretha Fanklin pictured in the summer of 1970 Source:Getty 49 of 100 50. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 50 of 100 51. Montreal Jazz Festival Source:Getty 51 of 100 52. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 52 of 100 53. Aretha Franklin In In 1993 Source:Getty 53 of 100 54. On the set of The Blues Brothers Source:Getty 54 of 100 55. Aretha Franklin In Boston In 1971 Source:Getty 55 of 100 56. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 56 of 100 57. Aretha Franklin And Oprah Winfrey In New York City Source:Getty 57 of 100 58. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 58 of 100 59. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 59 of 100 60. Aretha Franklin Performing at Madison Square Garden Source:Getty 60 of 100 61. Vikings at Lions Source:Getty 61 of 100 62. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 62 of 100 63. 2017 Bardavon Gala: An Evening With Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 63 of 100 64. 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives' Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty 64 of 100 65. 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives' Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Source:Getty 65 of 100 66. 2017 Detroit Music Weekend Source:Getty 66 of 100 67. Aretha Franklin Street Naming Source:Getty 67 of 100 68. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 68 of 100 69. 2017 Detroit Music Weekend Source:Getty 69 of 100 70. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 70 of 100 71. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 6 Source:Getty 71 of 100 72. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 72 of 100 73. Sony BMG Grammy Party - LA Source:Getty 73 of 100 74. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 74 of 100 75. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 75 of 100 76. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 76 of 100 77. Aretha Franklin Album Cover Source:Getty 77 of 100 78. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 78 of 100 79. Aretha Franklin Appears On Christmas At Home With The Stars Source:Getty 79 of 100 80. Arethra Franklin Performs in Philadelphia Source:Getty 80 of 100 81. Smokey Robinson In Concert - Detroit Source:Getty 81 of 100 82. Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show Source:Getty 82 of 100 83. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 83 of 100 84. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 84 of 100 85. Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show Source:Getty 85 of 100 86. Aretha Franklin performs during World Meeting of Families 2015 Source:WENN 86 of 100 87. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 87 of 100 88. Clive Davis At New York Friars Club Source:Getty 88 of 100 89. New York premiere of 'Selma' Source:WENN 89 of 100 90. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 90 of 100 91. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 91 of 100 92. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 92 of 100 93. Aretha Franklin Performs for The National Marfan Foundation Benefit Source:Getty 93 of 100 94. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln Memorial Source:Getty 94 of 100 95. Aretha Franklin Performing Live Source:Getty 95 of 100 96. Aretha Franklin... Source:Getty 96 of 100 97. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln Memorial Source:Getty 97 of 100 98. Aretha Franklin Performing Live Source:Getty 98 of 100 99. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Source:WENN 99 of 100 100. At The Hyatt Hotel Source:Getty 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul From her humble beginnings in music as an adorable teenage prodigy to all of her musical accomplishments throughout an impressive, lasting career, Aretha Franklin has always commanded positive attention and admiration. If you thought it was hard to ignore the allure of her inimitable voice and its enviable range, it may prove impossible to take your eyes off these stunning pictures of the Queen of Soul doing her thing. READ MORE: Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul Amid reports of her failing health, NewsOne wanted to provide the below snapshot (actually, 100 of them) into Aretha's professional and personal lives, which were documented via these perfect photographs. Together, they paint a vivid, collective picture of someone whose clear passion was singing, entertaining and bringing joy into the lives of those she sang for over the course of nearly six decades in the public eye. They include, but definitely aren't limited to, vintage images of: her historic performance at the inauguration of 44th President Barack Obama in 2009; receiving an honorary doctorate from Harvard University; and a number of her hundreds of performances all around the world. Here they are, in no particular order.

Aretha Franklin, The Queen Of Soul, Dies At 76 was originally published on newsone.com