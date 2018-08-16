Aretha Franklin, The Queen Of Soul, Dies At 76

Aretha Franklin, whose unmatched singing voice helped her create timeless hits like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” on her way to being rightfully crowned as the Queen of Soul, died Thursday morning in Detroit. She was 76.
The official cause of death was pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from Franklin’s publicist. Her death followed reported health complications over the past several years.
Franklin experienced worldwide singing success for the better part of 60 years, releasing dozens of studio albums and ultimately becoming the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
She was known for her awesome four-octave vocal range that lifted her to the top of the charts with “Respect” in 1967 before enjoying a string of other songs landing in the top 10 spanning decades.
Franklin put on a number of signature performances over the years, including most notably at the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in 1968 and in 2009 at the inauguration of President Barack Obama, who became the first African-American commander-in-chief.
Franklin also had a commitment to justice and equality that was instilled in her at a young age, the Rev. Jesse Jackson recalled to Vogue while celebrating her 74th birthday party in 2016.
“She always had a great sense of social justice,” Jackson said at the time. “When Dr. King took a position against the Vietnam War, and he was being attacked by the Democrats and the Republicans and many of the black churches, Aretha did a 10-city tour with him and Harry Belafonte in ’67 for free. We got on the stage in Houston—I was thinking about this when I was taking a shower earlier—and Dr. King was about to present her with some flowers, and someone put tear gas in the fans. It was that crazy. She stood with Dr. King when it mattered the most.”
Cathy Hughes, the media magnate and Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. who counted Franklin as a close friend, offered her condolences to and “prayers of grace and peace to the members of her family, her friends and colleagues” upon learning of the death.
“Aretha’s music commanded ‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T,’ and that song not only became a rallying cry during the civil rights movement but also served as an anthem for women who still identify with its message, today,” Hughes said in part. “Her timeless classics also became historical markers in our personal journeys and our collective story as a community. She understood her progress was our progress, her success was our success, and when the door opened for her, it opened for us as well. Aretha was unapologetically black. She was committed to black music and black radio. She understood its role in her career and remained loyal to our company across the years.”
Aretha Louise Franklin was born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis to a father who was a minister and gospel singer and a mother who was also a gospel singer. After moving to Detroit and singing in a church there with her father following her parents’ split, she went on to sign a record contract with Columbia Records in 1960 and release her debut album, “The Great Aretha Franklin,” when she was just 18.
While she was based out of Detroit, she perfected a sound that was much different from that of the soul music of the city’s Motown Records, which boasted a roster of singers that at one time included Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Stevie Wonders and others.
Another distinction that she carved out for herself was how her fear off flying forced her to travel between concert venues in a tour bus while other artists preferred airplanes.
Her music achieved a number of nominations and awards, including one from the Grammys for her lifetime of achievement in 1994. In total, she collected 20 Grammy Awards and dozens of others.
Aside from her classic solo work, she collaborated with a number of other celebrated singers, including a memorable performance with Mariah Carey in 1998 and a duet with Motown legend Smokey Robinson in 1993.
Franklin announced just last year that she was stepping down from performing professionally.
“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told Detroit TV station WDIV. “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now. I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”
Franklin was married twice, including to actor Glynn Turman. She is survived by all four of her sons – Clarence, Edward, Ted White, Jr. and Kecalf Cunningham – and died while she was around an army of family and friends.
SEE ALSO:
Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Prove She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul
Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul
Aretha Franklin Through The Years: 100 Vintage Pictures Of The Queen of Soul
1. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 1 of 100
2. Aretha Franklin At The Hyatt HotelSource:Getty 2 of 100
3. Vikings at LionsSource:Getty 3 of 100
4. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 4 of 100
5. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 5 of 100
6. Aretha Franklin At Park WestSource:Getty 6 of 100
7. Pope Francis Visits The Festival Of Families On Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin ParkwaySource:Getty 7 of 100
8. Aretha Franklin At Park WestSource:Getty 8 of 100
9. Late Night with Seth MeyersSource:Getty 9 of 100
10. Portrait Of Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 10 of 100
11. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 11 of 100
12. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 12 of 100
13. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 13 of 100
14. Aretha Franklin & GlynnSource:Getty 14 of 100
15. Inaugural gala of the National Portrait Gallery honors five the American Portrait PrizeSource:Getty 15 of 100
16. Aretha Franklin at American Music AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 100
17. Aretha Franklin Standing with Her BrotherSource:Getty 17 of 100
18. Lesley Ann Warren, Aretha Franklin, and Ali MacGrawSource:Getty 18 of 100
19. Aretha Franklin's 74th Birthday CelebrationSource:Getty 19 of 100
20. Christie Brinkley Getting Autograph From Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 20 of 100
21. Aretha Franklin concert in AustinSource:Getty 21 of 100
22. Aretha Franklin Holding GrammySource:Getty 22 of 100
23. 'Motown: The Musical'Source:Getty 23 of 100
24. Aretha Franklin Sings During Memorial ServiceSource:Getty 24 of 100
25. BET HonorsSource:Getty 25 of 100
26. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 26 of 100
27. Obama Presidential InaugurationSource:Getty 27 of 100
28. Aretha Franklin Live In ConcertSource:Getty 28 of 100
29. Oprah's Surprise Spectacular in ChicagoSource:Getty 29 of 100
30. American Gospel Singer Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 30 of 100
31. Aretha Franklin at the Democratic ConventionSource:Getty 31 of 100
32. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln MemorialSource:Getty 32 of 100
33. Jimmy Carter Presidential Inaugural GalaSource:Getty 33 of 100
34. Aretha Franklin at The Democratic National ConventionSource:Getty 34 of 100
35. Soul singer Aretha Franklin.Source:Getty 35 of 100
36. White House Correspondents' Association DinnerSource:Getty 36 of 100
37. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 37 of 100
38. Aretha Franklin, Annie Lennox, and Dave StewartSource:Getty 38 of 100
39. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 39 of 100
40. Inaugural galaSource:Getty 40 of 100
41. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 41 of 100
42. Inauguration of President Clinton in 1993Source:Getty 42 of 100
43. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 43 of 100
44. White House Correspondent's DinnerSource:Getty 44 of 100
45. Aretha FranklinSource:WENN 45 of 100
46. Kennedy Center Honors ReceptionSource:Getty 46 of 100
47. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 47 of 100
48. Aretha Franklin Live in ConcertSource:Getty 48 of 100
49. Aretha Fanklin pictured in the summer of 1970Source:Getty 49 of 100
50. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 50 of 100
51. Montreal Jazz FestivalSource:Getty 51 of 100
52. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 52 of 100
53. Aretha Franklin In In 1993Source:Getty 53 of 100
54. On the set of The Blues BrothersSource:Getty 54 of 100
55. Aretha Franklin In Boston In 1971Source:Getty 55 of 100
56. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 56 of 100
57. Aretha Franklin And Oprah Winfrey In New York CitySource:Getty 57 of 100
58. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 58 of 100
59. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 59 of 100
60. Aretha Franklin Performing at Madison Square GardenSource:Getty 60 of 100
61. Vikings at LionsSource:Getty 61 of 100
62. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 62 of 100
63. 2017 Bardavon Gala: An Evening With Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 63 of 100
64. 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives' Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Getty 64 of 100
65. 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives' Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Getty 65 of 100
66. 2017 Detroit Music WeekendSource:Getty 66 of 100
67. Aretha Franklin Street NamingSource:Getty 67 of 100
68. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 68 of 100
69. 2017 Detroit Music WeekendSource:Getty 69 of 100
70. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 70 of 100
71. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 6Source:Getty 71 of 100
72. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 72 of 100
73. Sony BMG Grammy Party - LASource:Getty 73 of 100
74. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 74 of 100
75. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 75 of 100
76. Aretha Franklin Portrait SessionSource:Getty 76 of 100
77. Aretha Franklin Album CoverSource:Getty 77 of 100
78. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 78 of 100
79. Aretha Franklin Appears On Christmas At Home With The StarsSource:Getty 79 of 100
80. Arethra Franklin Performs in PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 80 of 100
81. Smokey Robinson In Concert - DetroitSource:Getty 81 of 100
82. Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - ShowSource:Getty 82 of 100
83. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 83 of 100
84. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 84 of 100
85. Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - ShowSource:Getty 85 of 100
86. Aretha Franklin performs during World Meeting of Families 2015Source:WENN 86 of 100
87. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 87 of 100
88. Clive Davis At New York Friars ClubSource:Getty 88 of 100
89. New York premiere of 'Selma'Source:WENN 89 of 100
90. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty 90 of 100
91. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 91 of 100
92. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 92 of 100
93. Aretha Franklin Performs for The National Marfan Foundation BenefitSource:Getty 93 of 100
94. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln MemorialSource:Getty 94 of 100
95. Aretha Franklin Performing LiveSource:Getty 95 of 100
96. Aretha Franklin...Source:Getty 96 of 100
97. Aretha Franklin performs at the Lincoln MemorialSource:Getty 97 of 100
98. Aretha Franklin Performing LiveSource:Getty 98 of 100
99. 38th Annual Kennedy Center HonorsSource:WENN 99 of 100
100. At The Hyatt HotelSource:Getty 100 of 100
Aretha Franklin, The Queen Of Soul, Dies At 76 was originally published on newsone.com