Public Notices 8-15-18

Public Notice

Opening of Waiting List

Effective Thursday, August 23, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will open the waiting list for the following Project Based Voucher Site Based Community:

•Mackey Lofts – (1 and 2 Bedrooms) applicants requiring services for hearing and/or vision impairments only: 1819 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Pre-applications will only be accepted for families who qualify for the units available. These units require the head of household, spouse or co-head of household to be a person requiring services for hearing and/or vision impairments.

Pre-Applications can be submitted in person to the HACP Occupancy Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., mailed to the address below, or faxed to 412-456-5182. For information about obtaining a Pre-Application for Mackey Lofts, please contact the Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030 or visit our website at http://www.hacp.org. Persons with disabilities requiring accommodation to submit a pre-application can contact the HACP’s Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282. For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384. Position on the waiting list will be determined based upon the date and time stamp received once the completed pre-application is submitted to the Occupancy Department. Not all units at this location are served by this waiting list; additional units with different requirements may be available directly from the location’s management office.

Please be advised that part of HACP’s eligibility determination process includes the provisions of its reasonable accommodation policy, requiring families to request accommodation to qualify a person/family for a unit specifically designed for persons requiring services for hearing and/or vision impairments. For more information on HACP’s reasonable accommodation policy and qualification for a unit specifically designed for persons requiring services for hearing and/or vision impairments, please contact the HACP Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282.

This event is for the listed property ONLY and is completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher and Low Income Public Housing Programs.

The Housing Authority of the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

