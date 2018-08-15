Legal Notices 8-15-18

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of SVN TRCA Property Management with its principal office or place of busines at 309 Smithfield Street, Suite 501, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The name and address of the person who is paty to the registration is Advisor Property Management, LLC, 309 Smithfield Street, 5th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The fictitous name is SVN TRCA Property Management.

Request for Qualifications

3 Rivers Wet Weather, Inc. is accepting Statements of Qualifications for Program Management Services for municipal activities related to wastewater and stormwater wet weather planning for regional water quality. Full details are available upon request by email: mwolinsky@3rww.org, calling 412-578-7966, or on the home-page of our website: http://www.3riverswetweather.org/ Deadline for submittal: 3:00p.m. September 7, 2018

OFFICIAL NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

PENNSYLVANIA

PUBLIC MEETING – SMALLMAN STREET IMPROVEMENTS

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is conducting a public meeting to discuss the proposed Smallman Street Improvements project located in the Strip District neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. The purpose of this meeting is to present the proposed project scope and schedule. Further, DOMI and its consultants will be available to answer questions about the project.

This project will consist of roadway resurfacing and reconfiguration as well as traffic calming and streetscaping. The project limits extend from 16th Street to 21st Street.

When: Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Time: 5:30 pm-7:30 pm

Location: Society for Contemporary Craft, 2100 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

For more information contact:

Emily Jo Gaspich, P.E.

Project Manager

E-mail: Emily.gaspich@

pittsburghpa.gov

Telephone: 412-255-2472

*The plans viewing location is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition, if you or an individual with whom you are familiar does not speak English as their primary language and who has a limited ability to read, write, speak, or understand English desires to view these plans or if you require special assistance to view the plans or need additional information please contact Richard Meritzer, the ADA Coordinator at the City of Pittsburgh, at richard.meritzer@pittsburghpa.gov or 412-255-2102

Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) has set the following meeting dates for 2018-2019. The Commission Executive Committee meetings will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 24 and December 10, 2018 and January 28, April 29 and June 24, 2019, and at 1:00 p.m. on October 29, 2018 and May 20, 2019. The regular meetings of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 24 and December 10, 2018 and January 28, April 29, and June 24, 2019. All meetings will be held in the SPC Conference Center at Two Chatham Center, Suite 400, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

SPC is committed to compliance with nondiscrimination requirements of civil rights statutes, executive orders, regulations and policies applicable to the programs and activities it administers. Accordingly, SPC is committed to ensuring that program beneficiaries receive public participation opportunities without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability or economic status. Meeting facilities are accessible to persons with disabilities and the location is reachable by public transit. SPC will provide auxiliary services for individuals with language, speech, sight or hearing needs, provided the request for assistance is made 3 days prior to the meeting. SPC will attempt to satisfy requests made with less than 3 days notice as resources allow. Please make your request for auxiliary services to Abby Stark at (412) 391-5590, Ext. 343, or astark@spcregion.org. If you believe you have been denied participation opportunities, or otherwise discriminated against in relation to the programs or activities administered by SPC, you may file a complaint using the procedures provided in our complaint process document or by contacting SPC’s Title VI Coordinator by calling (412) 391-5590. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Discrimination Complaint Form, please see our website at: http://www.spcregion.org or call 412-391-5590.

