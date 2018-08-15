Metro
Is Pennsylvania’s school funding unfair? This lawsuit hopes to upend the model.

In May, Clairton Middle/High School student Jayla Hamlin, then a junior, writes about nuclear energy in a physics class.

A lawsuit pending in Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has the potential to significantly change the way the state funds schools.
The plaintiffs, including six school districts, have sued the Pennsylvania Department of Education, governor and other state officials, seeking to throw out the current school funding system and spur the creation of a new one that would provide equitable funding to districts.

It’s a move that could significantly change the course of education for students in financially struggling districts…

At present, much of school funding in Pennsylvania depends on property taxes, so districts in more affluent areas can bring in more money. As a result, students in some districts have state-of-the-art technology and a wide array of courses, but those in other districts, sometimes located side by side, are working with paper and pencil and have limited access to courses beyond the basics.

The effects of inequitable education are measurable by academic achievement. In the 2012-13 school year, more than 300,000 of the roughly 875,000 students tested in Pennsylvania were not able to meet the state academic standards on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams, the lawsuit states.

On the 2013 Keystone Exams, 36 percent of students scored below proficiency on algebra I, 25 percent on literature and 55 percent on biology, according to the lawsuit.

