Employment Opportunities 8-15-18

Assistant Professor

Position available at Carnegie Mellon University, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering in Pittsburgh, PA. Resp. for following duties: Teach graduate and undergraduate students in Mechanical Engineering; research, write, and publish articles in peer-reviewed journals in the field of Mechanical Engineering; serve on faculty committees; advise graduate students; and perform other academic duties as required. Reqs.: Must have Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering or related field, or be near completion of Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering or related field. Resumes to: Ms. Katherine Tucker, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, 5000 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Corporate Relations Manager

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Greensburg Office

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is recruiting for a Corporate Relations Manager for our Greensburg office. This individual will be responsible for developing and implementing fundraising strategies that create growth in donor engagement and investment. Will have an assigned portfolio of accounts to research, cultivate and grow.

Bachelor Degree required, and three to five years of outside account management, sales presentations skill, and fundraising and volunteer management a must. Proficient with Microsoft Office Products.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF

POLICE OFFICER – ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Police Officer for the City of Altoona may be obtained from the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Applicants or their designees must file completed, NOTARIZED applications with accompanying documentation NO LATER THAN NOON ON THURSDAY, August 30, 2018. Return IN PERSON OR BY MAIL to:

Human Resources Department

Altoona City Hall

1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301

Altoona, PA 16601-3491

A $25.00 processing fee (check or money order) must be paid at the time the application is filed. Applications that are incomplete for any reason will not be accepted, and will be returned to the applicant. Falsification, concealment or misrepresentation of material fact on the application form may result in disqualification. All previous applicants will be required to reapply and repeat the entire application process in order to be considered for

employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

•Must pass a physical agility test scheduled for Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 8:00 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be administered on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must have successfully completed a Pennsylvania Act 120 basic training program, or successfully complete a Pennsylvania Act 120 basic training program prior to the end of 2018.

•Must be 21 years of age on or before the date of employment.

•Must be a United States citizen.

•Must have graduated from an

accredited high school or have a Graduate Equivalency Diploma (G.E.D.) acceptable to the

Commission.

•Must be licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Must be of high moral character and free of felony or misdemeanor convictions.

•Must be physically and mentally fit for the full duties of a Police Officer.

•Must submit to a Computerized Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA).

•Must agree to psychological and physical examinations if offered employment.

Starting salary: $43,073.43

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Project Engineer

F/T – req. w/t MS in Civil Engineering + 2 years of wk. experience in job offered or Design Engineer to develop and prepare planning studies and reports; Design sanitary sewer lines, waterlines and lift stations; Design engineering calculations and drawings, prepare technical specifications and permit applications, cost estimates and schedules; complete project plans using AutoCAD Civil 3D. PE License in the State of Pennsylvania is a must. WK. M-F 8a-5p / 40hrs – send resumes to grovnanik@senateengineering.com or 420 William Pitt Way Pittsburg PA 15238.

Administrative Assistant

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Office

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking an individual to provide administrative support to the Senior Vice President, Administration and Chief Financial Officer as well as the Administrative and Finance Departments. In addition to Microsoft Office suite work, filing and scheduling, the administrative assistant performs duties such as coordination of meetings and conferences, database data entry and management, obtaining supplies, coordinating direct mailings and working on special projects. Works in tandem across departments to support and provide back up to others on the administrative team. Answers correspondence and assembles confidential and sensitive information. Deals with a diverse group of important external callers, volunteers and visitors as well as internal contacts at all levels of the organization. Independent judgment is required to plan, prioritize and organize diversified workload, and insight to recommend changes in office practices or procedures.

A minimum of three (3) years’ experience in general office responsibilities and procedures. Proficient with Microsoft Office products and excellent customer service skills. Strong computer aptitude with the ability to easily learn new programs and databases.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

