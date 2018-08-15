Bids and Proposals 8-15-18

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for project identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Kevin Mielcarek – E-mail: kmielcarek@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6167.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLCC

Bid Package Name: Chilled Water Plant West Cooling Tower Fan Motors

Bid Package Available: August 8, 2018

Approximate Value: $28,000

Time/Date/Location for Non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: 2:00 PM, August 21, 2018

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:00 PM, August 29, 2018, DLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA 15222 – East Lobby

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the project identified below. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Simona Loberant – E-mail: sloberant@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: 412-325-3009 Facsimile: 412-393-7104. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at (724) 935-7055.

Bid Package Name: North Shore Garage Lighting Retrofit

Bid Package Available: August 13, 2018

Approximate Value: $90,000

Time/Date/Location for Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: 10:00 AM Fri., Aug, 17, 2018

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 3:00 PM Wed., Aug. 29, 2018, SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1693

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1693 – 2019 SEWER IMPROVEMENTS shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, September 5, 2018, and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the Main O&M Building, on August 21, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non- refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price. Bidders are encouraged to obtain a copy of the Bid Documents, if they have not already done so, from the Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor ALCOSAN O&M Building, either before or following the Pre-Bid Meeting.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing and submitted by email to Mr. Joseph Sparbanie, ALCOSAN at joseph.sparbanie@alcosan.org.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Jan M. Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Jail-Based Competency Restoration Program are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

REQUEST FOR BIDS

AUTO INSURANCE

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) is requesting bids for Auto Insurance for its fleet of vehicles.

Sealed bids will be received by Michael L. Washowich, Executive Director, until Friday, September 21, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Standard Time) at the office of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, at which time they will be opened publicly.

Interested respondents can obtain hard copy bid documents from the WCHA Administration Office at the address listed above. Electronic Bid Documents can be obtained by emailing Rachel Fritz at rachelf@wchaonline.com. Perspective Bidders shall register with WCHA via email in accordance with the bid requirements.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1703

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1703 – Furnish and Install a New Polar Crane for the Main Pump Station shall be received at the of Engineering Department office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 until 2:00 P.M., Prevailing Time Thursday, September 13, 2018 and then publicly opened and read aloud.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority for $100.00 (nonrefundable and no cash or credit cards will be accepted). Bid Security shall be furnished by Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the ALCOSAN New O&M Auditorium, located at 3300 Preble Avenue, on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time. Bidders are encouraged to attend, however they are not required to have a qualified representative attend the Prebid meeting to be eligible to bid on this contract.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed, in writing, to Mr. Cody Edgell, Project Engineer I, by email to cody.edgell@alcosan.org, or by phone to (412) 734-6260, or fax to (412) 734-8716.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Kimberly Kennedy, P.E.

Director, Engineering and Construction

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: