Two adjacent districts. Different academic worlds. The story of Sto-Rox and Montour.

This fall was supposed to be a dream-come-true football season for the Sto-Rox Vikings. They would charge across new turf at their high school stadium instead of the rugged, rutted grass field that teams have played on for decades.

An alumni fundraising effort had hit its $600,000 goal near the end of the school year. Work was set to start on the new turf in July and games would be played there in September. No longer would the high school players have to maneuver around humps and hollows that could turn ankles and break bones.

But then came the announcement by coach LaRoi Johnson in late June that the amount raised fell about $100,000 short of the cost to install the turf. It would be delayed another year while fundraising resumed.

“They led us on and then they just snatched it away from us,” said Drey Frenzley, a senior who plays defensive tackle.

For Drey, 17, it was just one more example of how the adult world disappoints students in the Sto-Rox School District.

“It happens all the time,” he said.

Part of the PublicSource series

Failing the Future

