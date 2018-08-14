Entertainment
Beyoncé honors ailing Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Cleveland. During a performance on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, Beyonce dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit. ( AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music.”

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin’s biggest hits, “Respect.”

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

