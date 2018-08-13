Public Notices 8-8-18

NOTICE

The City of Pittsburgh announces the availability of the application for its 2019 Community Development Block Grant-Special Grant funds.

In order to apply, you must represent an incorporated entity providing eligible services to low- and moderate-income residents of the City of Pittsburgh. Examples of eligible activities include the following: public services to low and moderate-income residents, the handicapped and elderly; rehabilitation or construction of a public facility serving a CDBG eligible neighborhood or clientele; housing related activities; economic development activities, etc. In addition, an applicant should meet certain organizational standards to be eligible for these funds: minimum of 2 years in existence; 501© 3 incorporated non-profit with a Board of Directors and written by-laws; City of Pittsburgh based or services mainly City residents; have a legitimate office with an address; show evidence of fiscal management capacity; have a federal tax identification number; possess a nine-digit Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number; have no outstanding financial liabilities with the City of Pittsburgh or demonstrate an approved payment plan.

If your organization appears to be eligible to receive CDBG funding, and you would like to be considered for these funds, please contact Nicholas Martini at (412) 255-2213 to receive an application form. The application is also available on the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development website which can be accessed by typing http://pittsburghpa.gov/omb/cdbg/index.html on your internet browser. Please note that the original and three complete copies of the application must be mailed to the Office of Management and Budget and cannot be emailed. Completed forms must be received in the Department of Office of Management and Budget by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 28, 2018. A postmark date does not meet the deadline.

