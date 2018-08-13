Pastor John Gray is still suffering the backlash for participating and praying with President Donald Trump for a photo-op at the White House last week. Now, an old tweet of Gray has surfaced Gray saying he doesn’t agree with “gays” — so you can’t help ask, you don’t agree with gays but sit down with a racist president.

In August of 2010, John Gray, who has a reality show on Oprah Winfrey‘s OWN network tweeted, “tired of people saying Christians hate gays becuz we don’t agree with them! That’s not hate! It’s called taking a stand. I’ll b unpopular.”

Clay Cane, a radio host on Sirius XM Urban View, captured a screen of the tweet and wrote on Instagram, “Let’s not forget Pastor John Gray tweeted this in 2010 … as if ‘gays’ are a yes or no question to ‘agree’ with.” He also wrote, “Pastor John Gray condemns ‘gays’ but won’t condemn a lying, corrupt, racist who shows more respect to a Russian dictator than American citizens like Maxine Waters, Pres. Obama, LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick.”

See below:

How unfortunate Gray is “taking a stand” against “gays” but can’t take a stand when Trump lies about Black unemployment to his face and Pastor Darrell Scott says Trump will be our most “pro-Black president.” But this is the same man who compared his sit down with Trump to a meeting with Jesus.

In case you missed the round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” see Gray’s prayer with Trump below:

SEE: Pastor John Gray pray a wonderful prayer for President Donald Trump. Dr. King said, "We cannot influence a table we are not seated at. And so we pray this conversation will be fruitful and productive and honoring of the best traditions of this nation. — John Gray pic.twitter.com/6gV1yzCVoQ — Shamel Lakins (@ShamelLakins) August 2, 2018

Pastor John Gray Doesn't 'Agree With Gays' But Has No Issue Sitting With A Racist President