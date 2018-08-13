News
Home > News

Meek Mill Sounds Off On Trump, Says People Should ‘Use Power’ To Vote For Change

The rapper is on a steady grind with his activism.

5 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill is focused on his fight for criminal justice reform across the nation. The “Staying Woke” rapper, however, revealed that his battle for a better future for people of color likely won’t take him to the White House.

RELATED: Meek Mill Emerges As A Strong Voice On Prison Reform, But What’s His Next Move?

“The only way I would be involved with the White House is if the White House is helping non-violent drug offenders or people who have got large amounts of time for crimes that don’t match the time,” Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, told ABC News in an interview published Friday.

The rapper and father who was released from prison in April reportedly considered meeting with Trump to participate in a criminal justice reform panel in May. He later canceled the visit, turning to media outlets to get the word out about change, including that at the voting booth.

Meek urged people to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, particularly supporting local officials like district attorneys and judges.

“We’re the people who have to be judged by these people,” the rapper said. “I think we should all use our power and (vote for) people who are normal people and people who will use power with morals.”

In also pushing for change, Meek, who was jailed for five months for a nonviolent probation violation stemming from a 2008 drug and gun case, has pointed attention to the case of Eric Riddick, a man who he met in prison. Riddick has been fighting for his freedom for decades to no avail.

The man is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder but filed an appeal after learning that the lone witness in the case recanted his testimony; a judge rejected the appeal. Riddick’s case — under review by Philadelphia’s Conviction Intergrity Unit —  serves as an indicator of the deeply flawed system that locks up people of color at alarming rates.

“Judges can actually believe you’re innocent but still keep you in prison,” Meek said in responding to Riddick’s case.

SEE ALSO:

Pastor John Gray Compares Photo-Op With Trump To A Meeting With Jesus

Black Women Are Expecting Kamala Harris To Run For President And Beat Trump

Dollar In Flames

Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye

13 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye

Continue reading Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye

Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye

[caption id="attachment_3821111" align="alignnone" width="839"] Source: Tom Stoddart/Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Black unemployment may be at an all-time low, but that's not an immediate (or longterm) solution to the wage gap between Black and white people that has continued to grow wider. Hell, it was just three days ago that the country observed Black Women's Equal Pay Day, which brought attention to that fact that Black women need to work an additional 219 days in order to earn the same compensation that white men make in a single calendar year. https://twitter.com/kayshhh_x3/status/1027771544792195072 In a mind-blowing example of far behind the financial 8-ball Black folks are, a report late last year found that the average Black Bostonian's net worth was just $1. The fact of the matter is that most Black people in America are pretty much short on expendable cash, thanks in no small part to the lack of inherited wealth they receive compared to their white counterparts. https://twitter.com/_fefebain/status/1027807170505711616 Considering those damning statistics above, it was no wonder that Black Twitter reacted with a collective side-eye to the #tipyourbillchallenge hashtag, the latest social media summons that encourages all service customers to tip at least as much as the bill is.

Meek Mill Sounds Off On Trump, Says People Should ‘Use Power’ To Vote For Change was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close