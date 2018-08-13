Legal Notices 8-8-18

Request for Qualifications

3 Rivers Wet Weather, Inc. is accepting Statements of Qualifications for Program Management Services for municipal activities related to wastewater and stormwater wet weather planning for regional water quality. Full details are available upon request by email: mwolinsky@3rww.org, calling 412-578-7966, or on the home-page of our website: http://www.3riverswetweather.org/ Deadline for submittal: 3:00p.m. September 7, 2018

FICTITIOUS NAME

REGISTRATION

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Name Act of Pennsylvania that an application for registration of a fictitious name (was/will be) filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Fluvial Freelance with its principal office or place of busines at 2419 Beechwood Blvd., Apt. A, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. The names and addresses, including sreet and number, if any, of all entities who are parties to the registration are Sandra O’Hara, 2419 Beechwood Blvd., Apt. A, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: