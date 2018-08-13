Jamaican Republican Shocked That Trump Supporters Turned On Her

The Republican Candidate for Florida House District 23 also happens to be a Jamaican woman who supports Trump. However,Carla Spalding learned quickly that there is no loyalty to her, even if she is in the sunken place.

Spalding, 49, was babbling at an Americans For Trump-Broward event when she tried to convince the audience to vote for her because she wasn’t old and White. Because of her Republican opponents — Joe Kaufman, 48, who is White, and Carlos Reyes, 59, who is Hispanic — Spalding thought it was smart to say, “They are not going to vote for an old White man in the certain communities. That’s a fact.”

The audience gasped but she continued: “It doesn’t matter. I don’t care what you say.”

Watch Spalding destroy her sunken place political career below:

Democrat Carla Spalding brags about: 1) telling Republican opponent "screw you"

2) how many Democrats will vote for her

3) "old white men" are not wanted in Congress Racist are Not wanted in Congress! #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/yUQKV18xHn — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) August 9, 2018

Now, her fellow Republicans have turned on her.

Joe Budd, president of Palm Beach County’s Trump Club, said at the event her comment was “absolutely out of line. It’s a discriminatory racist comment,” according to Sun Sentinel. “When I heard her say that, I was just shocked.”

He added: “I think the voters will decide, but if she’s going to blow up like that in the primary, she’s going to blow up in the general [election campaign] as well.”

Spalding was also being destroyed on social media.

Carla Spalding is a big racist, like all Democrats — Pedro❌ QFD (@pedro2001171) August 9, 2018

Only @CarlosReyesFL23 can defeat DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ. Sad to see Reyes's opponent, Carla Spalding, resort to Democrat tactics of crude language, misrepresentation and racist statements. https://t.co/1tTxWeBOWr — League_of_Patriots❌ (@league_patriots) August 9, 2018

@carla_spalding, you could at least say you’d be “adding a diverse voice to the GOP caucus to better represent the constituency”, etc.,etc. You have to be more diplomatic. You’re not in JA anymore where we value directness. 😆 Anyway, good luck in your race. — Sonia (@etoilenoire) August 10, 2018

She was even compared to Roseanne Barr:

If making a racial statement can get Roseanne fired, it should be a factor for you in your attempt to represent EVERYONE in your district. — P G Sroufe (@pgsroufe49) August 10, 2018

Spalding responded on Facebook, clearly surprised by the backlash.

“Perhaps I wasn’t politically correct in explaining why he isn’t a viable candidate. But it’s still the truth. Reyes isn’t going to be relatable in our urban areas in the General Election,” she wrote. “I assumed you were looking beyond the primary. We need to be able to reach all of the people in our diverse district. I can. We need to be focused on helping our President by winning seats. Not playing PC word games like the snowflakes.”

Girl, give it up.

