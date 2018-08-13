Here Are All The Ways NFL Players Protested Thursday Night

Several NFL players found ways to protest the National Anthem during preseason games on Thursday (Aug. 9). Athletes took advantage of being temporarily free of facing punishment by the league for on-the-field activism, thanks to a moratorium agreement that is in effect until officials and the players’ association work out issues with the anthem policy.

Videos showed many of the players going the way of Colin Kaepernick and kneeling, a protest the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started in 2016. Other players raised fists, while some took a bench seat or didn’t leave locker rooms, CNN reported. The myriad protest maneuvers were public, with players showing that they are unapologetically sending a message to stop racial injustice and police brutality.

Two Philadelphia Eagles players — captain Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback De’Vante Bausby — protested by using their fists at a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were joined by Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett who walked out of the tunnel during the anthem and sat on the team’s bench, the Philadelphia Daily News reported.

Elsewhere, Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the anthem ahead of their match-up against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Herald reported. Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist during the anthem, according to NBC-owned station WTVJ.

