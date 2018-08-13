Employment Opportunities 8-8-18

Executive Director of Bidwell Training Center

(A Program of Manchester Bidwell Corporation)

Seeking to hire an Executive Director to run this nationally accredited and state licensed adult career training institution. Nonprofit Talent is assisting with this recruitment. The full job posting and application information is available on the Nonprofit Talent Job Board at

https://jobs.nonprofittalent.com.

Manchester Bidwell Corporation is an equal opportunity employer.

ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES COORDINATOR

The Administrative Services Coordinator is an integral position within Rivers of Steel, handling many of the day-to-day functions of the office, the staff, and the visitors and patrons of the organization. The Administrative Services Coordinator provides operational support for the organization, including bookkeeping, human resources, grants administration, contracted services, and general administrative support. The position reports to and involves working with the Director of Administration to address issues and questions related to office management, invoices, deposits, payroll, benefits, grants, and other financial and administrative tasks.

See the full description with application requirements at:

https://www.riversofsteel.com/_uploads/files/AdminSerCoord-AD%20COPY%20(1).pdf

INTERNAL MEDICINE

PHYSICIAN

UPMC Community Medicine, Inc. seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to work in McKeesport, PA to treat both inpatients and outpatients by providing total body wellness, disease prevention, and management of chronic conditions and illnesses. Requirements: Medical degree; completion of U.S. accredited graduate medical residency training in Internal Medicine; must hold a valid Pennsylvania medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1800010B in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF

POLICE OFFICER – ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Police Officer for the City of Altoona may be obtained from the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Applicants or their designees must file completed, NOTARIZED applications with accompanying documentation NO LATER THAN NOON ON THURSDAY, August 30, 2018. Return IN PERSON OR BY MAIL to:

Human Resources Department

Altoona City Hall

1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301

Altoona, PA 16601-3491

A $25.00 processing fee (check or money order) must be paid at the time the application is filed. Applications that are incomplete for any reason will not be accepted, and will be returned to the applicant. Falsification, concealment or misrepresentation of material fact on the application form may result in disqualification. All previous applicants will be required to reapply and repeat the entire application process in order to be considered for

employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

•Must pass a physical agility test scheduled for Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 8:00 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must pass a written Civil

Service Test to be administered on

Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must have successfully completed a Pennsylvania Act 120 basic training program, or successfully complete a Pennsylvania Act 120 basic training program prior to the end of 2018.

•Must be 21 years of age on or

before the date of employment.

•Must be a United States citizen.

•Must have graduated from an

accredited high school or have a Graduate Equivalency Diploma

(G.E.D.) acceptable to the

Commission.

•Must be licensed to operate a

motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Must be of high moral character and free of felony or misdemeanor convictions.

•Must be physically and mentally fit for the full duties of a Police Officer.

•Must submit to a Computerized Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA).

•Must agree to psychological and physical examinations if offered

employment.

Starting salary: $43,073.43

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Manager – Expansion & Special Programs

Port Authority is seeking a Manager – Expansion & Special Programs to be responsible for the engineering, construction, and project delivery of expansion and special programs projects. Serves as project manager of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project through project delivery. Provides support on other capital improvement, maintenance, and state of good repair Authority projects.

Job requirements include:

•BS Degree in Civil Engineering or a related engineering field.

•Minimum of ten (10) years of progressive experience in design and/or construction management of roadway, highway, or transit projects; i.e. managing capital projects and professional service contracts, quality control, dispute resolution, financial and schedule control. Six (6) of the ten (10) years must be in a project lead role.

•Five (5) years in a management supervisory role.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows

Preferred attributes:

•Registered Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, and Power Point

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

AUBERLE

Healing Children & Families

Since 1952, Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 3,800+ children & families each year.

Currently hiring for:

•Accountant – Full-time

•Administrative Assistant – Part-time

•Case Aide/DriverManager – Part-time

•Case Manager – Full-time

•412 Youth Zone Coach – Full-time

•Supervisor – Residential/Shelter Programs

•Therapist – 412 Youth Zone & School-Based Mental Health

•Youth Care Workers – Full-time/Part-time

•Night Monitor – Full-time

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth & interested in making a difference, visit www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

PEDIATRIC HEPATOLOGIST, DIRECTOR

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks a Pediatric Hepatologist, Director to serve as Medical Director and lead administrator for hepatology within the Department of Pediatrics and the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, including oversight of 5 physicians, 1 nurse practitioner and 3 specialists; provide care and advice for children following liver transplantation and intestinal transplant surgery; lead an active research program with ongoing participation in clinical research studies including those for fatty liver disease, viral hepatitis and biliary atresia. Requirements: Medical degree; 5 years of experience as a pediatric hematologist, including at least 2 years of clinical management of a hospital’s pediatric liver transplantation unit. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1800010X in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

INTERNAL MEDICINE

PHYSICIAN

UPMC Community Medicine, Inc. seeks an Internal Medicine Physician to work in Pittsburgh, PA to examine, diagnose, treat and/or refer patients; prescribe pharmaceuticals, other medications, and treatment regimens as appropriate to assessed medical conditions; maintain a health record for each patient seen in accordance with Health Information Management policies and procedures; refer clients for appropriate specialty care services, lab and x-ray, and any other ancillary services that are appropriate for patient’s management and care. Requirements: Medical degree; completion of U.S. accredited graduate medical residency training in Internal Medicine; must hold a valid Pennsylvania medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1800011P in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: