East Liberty brawl ends in shooting; 3 women, 1 man wounded

CRIME SCENE—Caution tape and flashing police lights mark the sight of another city shooting. (Photo by J.L. Martello)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A fight in a Pittsburgh neighborhood ended when one participant pulled out a gun and fired several shots, wounding four people.

Authorities say several young women were involved in the fight, which started shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police and emergency responders found two injured women at the scene, while a man and another woman went to hospitals by themselves later Sunday night.

All four were hospitalized in stable condition. They were being treated for wounds that are not considered life-threatening, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities have not said what caused the fight.

The shooter remained at large Monday.

