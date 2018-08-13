Bids and Proposals 8-8-15

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC) will receive sealed bids for the bid package identified below. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to SMG, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Conor McGarvey – E-mail: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at 724-935-7055.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: DLCC

Bid Package Name: Digital & Static Signage Fabrication, Demolition and Installation

Bid Package Available: Aug. 7, 2018

Time/Date/Location

Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: 10:00 AM, Aug. 8, 2018

Bid Due Date: 3:00 PM, Aug. 23, 2018, SMG Admin. Office, At DLCC off East Lobby, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

CHEVY VEHICLE FLEET

REPAIRS AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB #300-27-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

CHEVY VEHICLE FLEET

REPAIRS AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB #300-27-18

The documents will be available no later than July 30, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on August 17, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

August 9, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time August 14, 2018 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Rock Salt and Ice Melt

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED PROPOSALS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 4:00 PM Prevailing Time September 4, 2018. Proposals must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a proposal to be considered. All late and/or electronically submitted Proposals will be rejected and not considered for award.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR

LANPHER REDUNDANT RISING MAIN PROJECT

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA104

Through the issuance of this RFP, PWSA is seeking qualified design firms that are financially and technically qualified to perform the scope of services as described herein. PWSA is interested in those firms that provide innovative solutions to the challenges of constructing this pipeline through heavily congested neighborhoods. PWSA is looking for firms that have experience in design and construction of large diameter transmission mains, trenchless technologies and can exhibit cost savings and schedule acceleration.

All proposals must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to Charlene Juratovic at cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail to: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than August 28, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

All Bidders interested in submitting a proposal must attend a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting to be held in the Authority’s Conference Room, 1200 Penn Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15222 on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Offerors to ask questions.

No bonds are required.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the proposals.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any proposal or proposals. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation, a 501(c)(3) corporation, on behalf of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC), is requesting Technical Proposals and Price Proposals (together, the Proposal package) for the preparation of a State Route 885/Second Avenue Multimodal Corridor Study. The selected firm or team of firms will assist SPC with completing a study with recommendations that will improve safety and mobility for all travel modes and are supportive of existing neighborhoods and planned land use context along the corridor.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) will be released by SPC on August 8, 2018. Copies may be downloaded from the SPC Website (www.spcregion.org) or may be obtained from SPC by written, e-mail, or fax request to:

State Route 885/Second Avenue Multimodal Corridor Study

Consultant Services RFP

Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation

Two Chatham Center, Suite 500

112 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219-3451

E-mail: ddandrea@spcregion.org

Proposal Packages are due at the above address by 2:00 PM, prevailing time, on Friday, September 7, 2018.

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on August 22, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B171178AR3 Processed Stone

B180527 Service Information Displays

B180528 115 LB Steel Rail

B180636 Garage Doors

B180744A Operators, Supervisors, & Maintenance Uniforms

B180745A Chemical Detection Systems Maintenance

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

REV171179AR Vending Machine Service

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM August 8, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1702

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1702 – FURNISH AND DELIVER SODIUM BISULFITE. Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. The Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in any Bid and to accept any Bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of $1,000.00. The Successful Bidder shall be required to .furnish a Performance Bond in the amount of $50,000.00.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the Engineering office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman at (412) 734-6204 or Benjamin.Heil

man@alcosan.org.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS BUILDING ENTRANCE DOORS AND HARDWARE REPLACEMENT (FORCED ACCOUNTS) REBID

IFB# 600-25-18REBID

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS BUILDING ENTRANCE DOORS AND

HARDWARE REPLACEMENT (FORCED ACCOUNTS) REBID

IFB# 600-25-18REBID

The documents will be available no later than July 30, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on August 17, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh –

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

August 8, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: