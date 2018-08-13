Bethel AME Church ‘Salad-A-Rama’ happening Aug. 18

The Steward Board of Bethel AME Church is presenting “2018 Salad-A-Rama,” at 1 p.m., Aug. 18, at the church, 2720 Webster Ave. Entertainment includes the Hill Dance Academy Theatre, Ms. DaMara Chanel and Ms. Teresa Hawthorne. Then, the following day, Bethel AME will celebrate their annual “Steward’s Day” at 11 a.m., Aug. 19. For more information, call 412-683-2160.

