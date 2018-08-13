Entertainment
AP Source: Aretha Franklin is seriously ill

In this Feb. 11, 2011 file photo, Aretha Franklin smiles after the Detroit Pistons-Miami Heat NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the singer.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

The Queen of Soul canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up.

Reporter Tamron Hall, from left, Willie Wilkerson, singer Aretha Franklin, music executive Clive Davis and Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. attend Aretha Franklin’s 74th Birthday Celebration at the Ritz-Carlton on April 14, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at “some select things.”

