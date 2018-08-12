To our college-bound great-grandson, Chase Harris (Aug. 8)

This is an open letter to our great-grandson and all who are college-bound. It is not a brand new feeling for our family, but it is still a very proud feeling. We have been fortunate to witness our three children, two grandchildren, 10 nephews and nieces, and now our great-grandson. Chase was fortunate in addition to working hard to be awarded a full scholarship to Miami University in Ohio.

I never left home to attend college, but I left home a many years ago beginning with my military career in 1952. Your attending college is your first step toward becoming an adult.

We should analyze the “Do’s” first. Chase, yes, you are a member of the National Honor Society, but you are entering Miami University not only to compete with other students, but to increase your learning capacity. There will be some occasions that you will encounter some difficulties, then seek out your tutors as frequently as the need exists.

You must lean on those positive qualities instilled in you by your parents, church, etc. You are a leader, not a follower, and remain strong enough when certain situations arise that you know are not the right thing to be involved in. “JUST SAY NO.”

There will be persons who will laugh and say, “Everybody does it,” but you can respond, “Everybody but me” and keep stepping. Your actions will put you on the outside with certain persons, but then so be it. There may come a time that bully may threaten you physically, then become your granddaddy and do what you need to do to protect yourself. Your actions will make others understand that you do not practice turning the other cheek. You must never participate in an action so you will be liked, but always do what is required of you to be respected.

Your actions may put you on the inside with certain people, then remain on the outside with those who think and act like you.

Yes, you are embarking on your first step of a long, tough journey, but God knows that you can handle it. Just like your father, mother, grandparents, aunts, cousins and great-grandparents that you never knew because they went to their heavenly home before your birth. But they are looking down smiling.

Once you have completed your first successful semester we will visit the campus and present you with the second page of this column, and always remember that your great-grandparents instilled in all of us that: “CAN’T IS NOT ACCEPTABLE IN YOUR VOCABULARY OR LIFE.”

(Louis “Hop” Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: