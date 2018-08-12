Man In Baltimore Police Beating Video Roughed Up By Same Cop Months Earlier, Lawyer Says

There was reportedly a history between a Baltimore cop and the man he viciously beat down on Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Baltimore Police Officer While Manhandling Disabled Child: ‘I’m About To Send This Kid To The F***ing Hospital!’

The same officer caught on video punching Deshawn McGrier Saturday also roughed him up during a June 26 arrest, WBAL’s Vanessa Herring reported. A video posted online by McGrier’s friend purported to show that previous encounter.

McGrier's attorney tells me his client was charged in a June 26th incident involving the same officer. Online court records show McGrier was released from jail June 28th. A friend of McGrier posted this video, which he says, shows the June 26th incident. #WBAL pic.twitter.com/S6Je33bK5h — Vanessa Herring (@VanessaWBAL) August 12, 2018

Baltimore police officials suspended the officer Saturday after the latest video of his interaction with McGrier went viral, according to USA Today. It’s unclear what prompted the officer to repeatedly punch McGrier at a Baltimore sidewalk.

McGrier, responding to the officer, shouts, “For what?” on the video. He follows that question with, “Don’t touch me,” before the officer begins pounding him.

After bashing the suspect with his fists, the officer wrestles him onto the top of a house’s front steps and delivers more blows. He punches the man’s head multiple times as he lays on the steps, eventually holding him down to the ground. McGrier does not fight back. He’s seen on the ground, bleeding from the mouth.

A second officer at the scene failed to intervene.

TW: Police Violence This is a video of the @BaltimorePolice reported to be from earlier today. And this is why folks don’t have any faith in the police. @MayorPugh50, what’s your response to this? What is happening with the consent decree? pic.twitter.com/yABsCZDEmq — deray (@deray) August 11, 2018

After all of that, the police did not charge McGrier with any crime, Herring reported. He was recovering in the hospital Saturday night from a broken or fractured jaw, as well as injuries to his eye socket, nose, ribs, and left leg.

This comes against the backdrop of the Baltimore Police Department struggling to comply with reforms under a federal consent decree. Baltimore worked out a road map for changes in how it polices the city’s Black community. A Department of Justice probe into the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray and a mountain of complaints against the police found that the department was routinely using excessive force against Black residents.

SEE ALSO:

Protest To Politics: How 400 Days In Ferguson Changed My Life

Jim Brown Continues To Remind Us He’s In The Sunken Place: ‘I Am Not Going To Denigrate My Flag’

Man In Baltimore Police Beating Video Roughed Up By Same Cop Months Earlier, Lawyer Says was originally published on newsone.com