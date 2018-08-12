Chris Archer, the Pirates’ new ace

Courier photographer Will McBride captured photos of the Pirates’ new sensation, All-Star pitcher Chris Archer, at PNC Park, Aug 3. It was his Buccos debut, after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays. The plan is for Archer to help the Pirates not only this season, but in years to come.

