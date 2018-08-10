Lesa Mitchell’s clothing line sparkles during fashion show in Clairton

No matter your shape, color or size you can be sharp. That’s one of the reasons fashion designer Lesa Mitchell wanted to start her own clothing line and have fashion shows.

“I want everybody to see no matter how tall, short or your size or anything, you can be sharp as a tack and I want to use the talent that God gave me,” said Mitchell, a self-taught creative and vibrant designer who has extensive experience in customizing one-of-a-kind outfits.

The mood was high and definitely fashionable during her Creative Designs by Lesa fashion show, July 28, at First United Methodist Church in Clairton.

The event started with a taste of the rainbow with the models stepping out in vibrant colors like lime green and yellow in distinctive high-low skirt and shirt styles. Next up were African prints, animal prints and flowers in the prints galore scene. Most of the clothing sported flyway sleeves in soft fabrics.

Following an intermission that included delectable bites by 2 Hype Catering (Lonta Jeter, CEO) and music by DJ Gissy (Tara Gissendanner), audience members were treated to a song by vocalist and model Virgil before being treated to some of Mitchell’s early designs in the scene, “Blast from the Past.”

The scene included a wide yellow skirt with a tie waist and pockets worn by commentator Jean Gressem-Jacobs.

“If you have something at home that you want revamped, redone or turned all around, Lesa can do that,” Gressem-Jacobs said to the audience.

In the “Three Kings” section of the show, male models D’Angelo, Jarvis and Maurice were decked out in two-piece denim jacket and pant sets with intricate king card motif on the back of the jackets and the front of the pants, made by a local Clairton boutique. But where would a King be without his Queen? Model Rikkell slayed in a denim trumpet-hemmed skirt set with silver grommets around the lapel of the jacket and around the skirt.

Highlights of the “It Takes Two” scene were a beautiful blush colored one-piece dress worn by model Aleya, with her companion donning a black vest that was accented with the blush fabric in an intricate design.

Other models in the show were AG, Alisha, Jerome, Layla, Nakayla, Virgil, Angie, Kawaki, and Twila.

The finale showcased Mitchell in a white and silver bubble hemmed pants ensemble.

“I always wanted to do this and this is my first of many. There’s always something to learn. I’ve learned to start a bit earlier next time, make a plan, and learn from other people who have had fashion shows,” Mitchell said.

Her husband, Clyde, who also served as a model, was proud that his wife’s vision has finally come to fruition.

“I couple of times I rolled over to give my wife a pinch but she wasn’t there, she was downstairs sewing,” Clyde Mitchell said. “I knew I had to give my time to make her dream come true.”

