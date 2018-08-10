4 reads Leave a comment
In the seven months he has co-owned Lucy’s Handmade Clothing Shop in Squirrel Hill, Martin Villalba has already heard many complaints from customers about the lack of parking on the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare, Murray Avenue.
“It’s not good for the business, you know,” Villalba said. “Sometimes it’s empty—no customers at all. I don’t know if that’s [because of] the parking, or what.”
READ MORE AT:
https://www.publicsource.org/can-dynamic-pricing-help-ease-pittsburghers-parking-headaches/
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
comments – add yours