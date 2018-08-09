Another police misconduct incident has been gotten attention recently. An Arkansas police officer was fired after he told two Black men that they “don’t belong” in “his” city, CBS affiliate WFMY reported.

Mike Moore was reprimanded after he told Demarcus Branch and his cousin Shannon Scribner to leave town, a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday (Aug. 7) revealed. The incident took place on July 21 in England, Arkansas, and involved Moore stalking them, the men said.

Moore forcefully confronted Branch, who is an England native, and Scribner who were shooting a music video, the video showed.

Branch told Moore that he noticed the officer was “following [them] everywhere” earlier in the day, but the unconcerned cop dismissed the comment. Moore than asked if the men were recording him speaking, to which they said yes. At that moment, the officer had a tense response.

“You know why? Because you don’t belong in my city,” Moore said, referring to why the men were recording the incident.

Branch then said that he and Scribner were from England.

“But you understand, I know who my people are, right, who belongs here and who doesn’t?,” Moore said in response. “We’ve got gang wars going on, we’ve got all kinds of stuff. I come from the big city where this stuff is small, okay? So, that’s cool. Do your thing.”

The exchange then ended with Moore going back to his car and telling the man that he would be getting his K-9 dog out of the vehicle. Moore allegedly stayed in the area while taking his dog out of the car and putting him back in it.

After the incident, Branch and Scribner, whose uncle is also an England police officer, filed a complaint with the England Police Department. As they await a response, they hope that Moore isn’t allowed to work in law enforcement again.

Watch: Black Men Stalked And Told They “Don’t Belong” In Town By Cop was originally published on newsone.com