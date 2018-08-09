Leslie Uggams to perform at Benedum Center through Aug. 12

Legendary actress Leslie Uggams is in Pittsburgh to perform as “Muzzy” in Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” The show runs Aug. 7-12 at the Benedum Center, Downtown.

The Thursday (Aug. 9) shows begin at 7:30 p.m. The Friday, Aug. 10 show begins at 8 p.m. The Saturday, Aug. 11 shows are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the Sunday, Aug. 12 shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling 412-456-6666 or visiting pittsburghclo.org.

In the original Broadway production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” Uggams played the role of Muzzy from April 2003 to June 2004.

Uggams is a Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer whose career, according to her biography on her website, has brought her from Harlem (The Apollo Theater) to Broadway (Hallelujah, Baby!), the big screen (Deadpool, Skyjacked) to TV (Empire, The Leslie Uggams Show).

But Uggams is most likely best known for her portrayal of “Kizzy” in the TV mini-series Roots. For her role, Uggams won the Critics Choice Award (Best Supporting Actress) and was nominated for both Emmy and Hollywood Foreign Press Association Golden Globe awards.

At the age of 9, Uggams began performing at the Apollo Theater, later opening for musical legends Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Dinah Washington. Uggams is currently on the Board of Directors of the Apollo Theater.

To younger audiences, Uggams most recently played the mother (Leah Walker) of Lucious Lyon in the Fox TV show Empire.

In 1970, Leslie made history by becoming the first African American woman to star in her own musical variety television series, “The Leslie Uggams Show,” on CBS.

