Rev. Eleanor Williams, new site pastor at Church of Our Savior

Rev. Eleanor Williams

Reverend Eleanor Williams is the new site pastor at Church of Our Saviour United Methodist Church in Northview Heights. According to a biography on the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary website, Rev. Williams was a special education teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools for more than 30 years. She’s a 2012 member of the New Pittsburgh Courier’s Women of Excellence, and she co-founded Parents Against Violence in 1993 in response to a rise in street violence in Pittsburgh. She’s served as a pastor at area churches such as St. Paul AME and Wayman AME.

BRIAN MACON and Karen Lane, seated, with new site pastor, Rev. Eleanor Williams. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

Reverend Williams graduated from Oliver High School, earned a B.S. in special education from Duquesne University, and holds two master’s degrees—educational leadership and administration from Carlow University, and a Master of Divinity with an Urban Ministry certificate from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

REV. JUDY WINSTON THOMAS, senior pastor of Church of Our Saviour United Methodist Church in Northview Heights.

 

