New pipelines are being built throughout Western Pennsylvania. Here’s why homeowners, environmentalists and water authorities are worried.

Doug Bentrem did not look happy. The cattle farmer from Burgettstown in Washington County picked up a rock twice the size of his fist from the earth that covers the Rover natural gas pipeline where it cuts through the rolling hills on his property. He angrily threw it to the ground.

“I had an agreement with the company that builds this pipeline that they would keep the topsoil apart,” Bentrem said, “and then put it back on top after they put the pipes in the ground.”

According to Bentrem, Rover Pipeline LLC has not held up their end of the agreement. He feels they have left too much deep soil and rocks on the surface of his meadow, which will negatively affect the quality of the grass Bentrem feeds to his cows.

The Rover pipeline, owned by Energy Transfer Partners, will transport natural gas from Western Pennsylvania to Ohio and Michigan. It’s just one of several pipelines currently under construction in Pennsylvania to transport the growing volume of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Marcellus and Utica Shale Formations.

Does Bentrem also worry about the dangers the pipeline brings to his property and his cows? “Of course,” he said on June 13, “this is a 36-inch pipeline that can go off like a bomb. Look at what happened in West Virginia last week.”

