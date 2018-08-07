St. James AME Church Vacation Bible School, Aug. 14-17

The St. James AME Church Education Ministry invites you to their 2018 Vacation Bible School.

Classes will be held in the church’s Sumpter Hall, 444 Lincoln Ave., Tuesday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night. All are invited to attend, as sessions will be available for students as young as Kindergarten, up to adult classes.

On Friday, Aug. 17, St. James will close out Vacation Bible School with a Children’s Carnival.

To inquire about attending, call 412-441-9706.

