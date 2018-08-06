Wesleyan College Tries To Grapple With Racist Past By Changing Names Of Classes

Another college is committed to overcoming its racist past in exchange for a brighter future. Wesleyan College, a women’s school in Macon, Georgia, has changed the names of several of its classes ahead of the upcoming school year, which starts on August 13.

The school had held fast to a very hateful history: several class names were made up during an era when the institution welcomed the Ku Klux Klan and held initiation ceremonies that used nooses. With that painful past being laid bare, officials have approved a number of changes. Class designations the “Green Knights” and the “Purple Knights,” which are references to the KKK, have been changed, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Ga. college changes class names as it tries to shed racist past: https://t.co/FEIUQrhFIx. pic.twitter.com/WcPLE8fdvz — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) August 6, 2018

“We believe it was important we move away from the class names totally,” Wesleyan President Vivia Fowler said. “We want to create a better community for our students.”

Wesleyan opened its gates to enslaved men and women who provided labor during the school’s earliest days in the mid-1800s. The private, four-year liberal college did not start admitting African-American women until the 1960s during the civil rights era. It has taken more than a century for the school to arrive at the decision to change its class names and widen its curriculum to include the comprehensive history of African Americans on its campus.

The sluggish, but incremental, change is being met with some opposition, despite the fact that several in the college’s community have embraced the decision.

“It’s been a very emotional conversation for many,” Fowler said. “Some people have asked questions about why we’ve taken this action without having read the revised history. It’s not that they don’t want to accept it. It’s they truly don’t know.”

The school has much work to do to fully address its racist past. The institution of 700 students has roughly 25 percent African-American enrollment. Many Black students have reported feeling unsafe on college campuses in the wake of discrimination incidents in recent months, and Wesleyan must dedicate itself to working toward true inclusion.

SEE ALSO:

Black Woman Defends Herself In A Stand Your Ground State But Is Behind Bars

Decoding Michael Jordan’s Vague Defense Of LeBron James Against Donald Trump

Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President 29 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 29 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 29 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 29 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 29 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 29 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 29 9. Sunday Church Source:Getty 9 of 29 10. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 10 of 29 11. A Family Affair Source:Getty 11 of 29 12. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 12 of 29 13. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 13 of 29 14. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 14 of 29 15. Historic First Family Source:Getty 15 of 29 16. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 16 of 29 17. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 17 of 29 18. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 18 of 29 19. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 19 of 29 20. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 20 of 29 21. Family Support Source:Getty 21 of 29 22. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 22 of 29 23. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 23 of 29 24. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 24 of 29 25. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 25 of 29 26. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 26 of 29 27. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 27 of 29 28. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 28 of 29 29. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President Happy Birthday, Barack Obama: Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

Wesleyan College Tries To Grapple With Racist Past By Changing Names Of Classes was originally published on newsone.com