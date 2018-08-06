Cory Booker Shuts Down Trump For Slamming Media: “Moral Vandalism”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker pulled no punches in addressing Trump’s ongoing hits against the media. The president is guilty of “moral vandalism” and has mounted an “assault on the basic ideals of democracy” in attacking the press, Booker said in an interview over the weekend.
The interview seems to be another move that positions Booker as a presidential contender for 2020. The senator hasn’t announced formal plans to run, however, he has delivered passionate speeches reminiscent of public addresses by former president Barack Obama.
” … We’ve got to stop attacking each other as a country and make other people understand that this nation is a nation for all people, for all ideas, for all religions, for all faiths,” Booker said. “All political perspectives are welcome in this country.”
“My urgency in this moment is not to attack Republicans,” he also said. “My urgency in this moment is to try to attack apathy and indifference.”
Booker joins California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris as one of the top party contenders to oust Trump from the White House.
