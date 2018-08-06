Bishop Carswell’s 25 years of service at PHM to be celebrated Aug. 10-12

Bishop Otis L. Carswell, founder and senior pastor of Potter’s House Ministries, was called “committed, knowledgeable, dedicated, anointed” and “trustworthy,” whose “heart is truly for the people,” from Elder Tracy L. Sheffey, a member of Potter’s House Ministries for 20 years.

On Aug. 11, Bishop Carswell will be celebrated for his 25 years of “Occupying God’s Grace in Ministry” with a “Sterling Silver Ball” at the Oakmont Country Club. The formal, ticketed event begins at 5 p.m.

“Bishop Carswell has been a constant true Man of God whose integrity and character has never changed in 25 years,” said Pastor Raymond Porter Jr., member of Potter’s House Ministries since 1994. “I’m grateful to him for helping me to unfold my purpose.”

Two events will be held at the church, 430 Cathedral Ave. in Mt. Oliver, surrounding the formal event in Oakmont—a celebration of music and arts, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., and the Sunday worship service, Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

“Bishop Carswell has never ceased to speak courage and strength to our souls in the midst of our situations, because he trusted God and taught us to do likewise,” said John N. Bauer, owner of Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home in Hazelwood.

Bishop Carswell, a Pittsburgh-area native, received his ministerial license in 1984, and was ordained in 1985 through the Church of God in Christ, according to a bio on the Potter’s House Ministries website. He was consecrated to the office of Bishop in 2000 under the direction of the Most Reverend Ralph L. Dennis, the Presiding Prelate of Kingdom Fellowship Covenant Ministries of Baltimore.

For more information or tickets to the Sterling Silver Ball, contact Apostle Lendah Boston at 412-488-8790.

