Trump Attacks LeBron James And Don Lemon — Twitter Explodes

Late last night, President Donald Trump was watching the channel he claims he never watches — CNN. In an interview with Don Lemon, LeBron James, who just built the “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio, briefly talked about the disaster of the Trump administration. James said Trump “kinda used sports to kinda divide us. And that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sport was the first time I was around someone white.”

He also added that Trump was enabling racists, “The president in charge now has given people…. they don’t care now ― they throw it in your face now.” We detect no lies there.

However, this is probably the line that sent Trump into a tizzy. LeBron saying, “I would never sit across from him.” See below:

Don Lemon asks LeBron what he would say to Trump if he were seated with them during today's interview. LeBron: “I would never sit across from him.” pic.twitter.com/gVWrjsWr11 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 31, 2018

Trump went to Twitter and wrote, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Twitter rightfully lost its everlasting mind. Many pointed out the hypocrisy considering Trump once praised LeBron:

Others wondered if it was a distraction:

Is some news about to break on Russia? Because Trump is clearly looking for a distraction and he found it by disrespecting Don Lemon and LeBron. This is America… — Clay (@claycane) August 4, 2018

Legendary journalist Dan Rather ripped into Trump, writing on Twitter, “This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It’s a disgrace. It’s racist. And it’s the product of petty but dangerous hatreds. I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!?

Others just dragged him all over social media, see below:

There is a 100% chance that Trump shouted the 'n-word' at the TV while watching the Don Lemon / LeBron James interview — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 4, 2018

After seeing overnight that Donald Trump insulted the intelligence of Don Lemon and Lebron James in one tweet… I must commend Melania Trump once again on her “Be Best” initiative which seems to be running like a well oiled machine… You are the real MVP FLOTUS! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 4, 2018

Trump has only called Don Lemon & Lebron James “dumb” & he repeatedly refers to Maxine Waters as “low IQ” Pop quiz – Besides all being smarter & better in every way than he is, what else do they have in common? 🤔 A) Donald Trump. Is. A. Racist. Pig.

B) All of the above — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) August 4, 2018

Thank you, Trump, for bringing attention to LeBron’s @CNN interview.

LeBron is providing children in our country with safety, education & opportunity through a school called “I Promise.” He’s an inspiration.

Meanwhile, you are kidnapping babies. P.S. Mike doesn’t like you. — Wendy Wasserman Schultz (@dvorakoelling) August 4, 2018

https://twitter.com/travisnewyork97/status/1025604222740512769

Yep, this is America.

