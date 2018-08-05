News
Trump Attacks LeBron James And Don Lemon — Twitter Explodes

Aren't there more important things for Trump to be focusing on?

Late last night, President Donald Trump was watching the channel he claims he never watches — CNN. In an interview with Don Lemon, LeBron James, who just built the “I Promise” school in Akron, Ohio, briefly talked about the disaster of the Trump administration.  James said Trump “kinda used sports to kinda divide us. And that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sport was the first time I was around someone white.”

He also added that Trump was enabling racists, “The president in charge now has given people…. they don’t care now ― they throw it in your face now.” We detect no lies there.

However, this is probably the line that sent Trump into a tizzy. LeBron saying, “I would never sit across from him.” See below:

Trump went to Twitter and wrote, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Twitter rightfully lost  its everlasting mind. Many pointed out the hypocrisy considering Trump once praised LeBron:

Others wondered if it was a distraction:

Legendary journalist Dan Rather ripped into Trump, writing on Twitter, “This is apparently what the President of the United States feels the need to share with the world at what should be long past his bedtime? It’s a disgrace. It’s racist. And it’s the product of petty but dangerous hatreds. I repeat this is the PRESIDENT??!?

Others just dragged him all over social media, see below:

https://twitter.com/travisnewyork97/status/1025604222740512769

Yep, this is America.

