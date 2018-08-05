Pastor John Gray Tries To Defend His Meeting With Trump: ‘You Don’t Have The Heart Of Christ’

The pastors who met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday for a bizarre photo-op, where nothing was accomplished other than babbling rhetoric, are being slammed on social media. This is nothing new for Dr. King‘s sunken place niece Alveda King and the buffooning Pastor Darrell Scott, who defend their racist president wherever a camera is in their face — but y, who has a show on Oprah’s OWN network and led Trump in prayer at the “press conference,” is trying to do damage control.

See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married

At Gray’s megachurch in Greenville, South Carolina, the pastor said to an audience, “I went as a man of God and I wanted to be heard, that if there’s anybody who thinks they’re above praying for people they don’t agree with, then you don’t have the heart of Christ.” He also said, “As a kingdom church, we have people from every walk of life and political persuasion and while we may not agree on everything, we agree on the blood.”

About Pastor Darrell Scott saying Trump is the “most pro-Black president,” he wrote, “OH YEAH, the pastor who said the current president was the most pro-Black president ever WAS NOT ME-so get that STRAIGHT.” He didn’t allow comments in the Instagram post. See below:

How disgusting that Gray would say people do not have the “heart of Christ” because he is bring critiqued for meeting with an open racist. See the backlash below:

John Gray says prison reform is near and dear to his heart. He's also says he has a soft spot for children. I wonder why he didn't ask Trump about the children who are being sexually abused in his immigration detention centers. That's the real tea. pic.twitter.com/ECq7GaRf78 — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) August 2, 2018

Positioning John Gray right next to Trump was intentional and it's a sad day to realize that Gray didn't know better. — Neisee Peezy (@NeiseePeezy) August 2, 2018

The silence in that room says it all. Y'all keep following pastors like John Gray. — Ernesia Cribb (@ecteacher944) August 1, 2018

Looking at John Gray after that Trump meeting like… pic.twitter.com/5MbGzz6Ol5 — Bryan Lawson (@310BMan) August 1, 2018

Adding John Gray to the list of slick ass, opportunist, using the Lord to enhance his bank account type dudes. Only good thing about Trump is how he exposes all these grifters. — EMcD (@EMcDSports) August 2, 2018

These phonies, including John Gray, who's in that pic, gave their "I'm just going to promote issue [x], not because I agree with trump" line and then said NOTHING when Darrell Scott started spewing his foolishness. THEY SAID NOTHING. Shameful, megachurch grifters. — Michelle Hylton (@chelliehylton) August 2, 2018

After Zacchaeus encountered Jesus Christ he became a changed man. Several pastors have counselled trump but he still remains hateful & divisive. I love Pastor John Gray, but with people like trump you love & pray for them from afar. He will take Gray's presence as an endorsement. — Allafricangirl🇬🇭 (@animwaa_osei) August 2, 2018

I am deeply upset that I see John Gray sitting right next to him…I'm completely stunned! — Miss T (@MISST4LYFE) August 2, 2018

In case you missed the round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” see Gray’s prayer with Trump below:

SEE: Pastor John Gray pray a wonderful prayer for President Donald Trump. Dr. King said, "We cannot influence a table we are not seated at. And so we pray this conversation will be fruitful and productive and honoring of the best traditions of this nation. — John Gray pic.twitter.com/6gV1yzCVoQ — Shamel Lakins (@ShamelLakins) August 2, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Pastor John Gray Tries To Defend His Meeting With Trump: ‘You Don’t Have The Heart Of Christ’ was originally published on newsone.com