Can a countywide citizen’s police review board come to fruition?

After Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala said the East Pittsburgh Police Department had no policies or procedures in place regarding the use of deadly force when one of its officers shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose II in the back as he ran from a traffic stop, it triggered a renewed call for a countywide citizen’s police review board that would investigate claims of police misconduct, brutality and excessive use of force.

But realizing such an entity would require coordinating a lot of moving parts—130 of them, because that is the number of independent municipalities within the county.

And though financial constraints have led some to merge department with neighbors, and still others to be patrolled by the Pennsylvania State Police, that still leaves 110 departments—and their municipal governments would all have to voluntarily agree to such oversight.

As it now stands, such a board would have authority over only the county police.

But what was once mere conversation, has now yielded action. On July 10, county Councilman DeWitt Walton pushed through legislation, in a contentious 8-6 vote, allowing him and Councilman Paul Klein to schedule a series of meetings this month and September to gather input to help them draft an ordinance to create the board. That ordinance will go to the council no later than Oct. 23.

Ideally, Walton said, he’d like to have one meeting in the eastern suburbs, one in the Mon Valley, one in the South Hills and one in the Hill District—because even though it is already covered by the Pittsburgh Civilian Review Board, he said, it is part of the county.

“We’re still fleshing out the details on the meetings,” said Walton. “And we’re going to hear testimony from residents, community organizations, and officials. We’re also doing legal research on what we are allowed to do under the county charter and state law.”

He noted that state lawmakers, including Jay Costa, Ed Gainey, Austin Davis, Jake Wheatley and Wayne Fontana, had conducted a public hearing at the Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg, July 17, to hear from residents and experts like Dr. Cyril Wecht on establishing a uniform level of training, and a uniform set of policies and procedures on everything from traffic stops to use of deadly force that all police departments would use.

“Another thing they are looking at is transparency and the availability of personnel files—because if East Pittsburgh had had (Officer Michael) Rosfeld’s file, it’s entirely possible they would not have hired him. Jake is even exploring a separate licensing requirement for police beyond what is currently required,” said Walton.

“All of this is coming together. It’s a tough row to hoe, but is it worthwhile? Yes. Is it needed? Yes. Is it worth going to battle over? Yes. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

State Rep. Ed Gainey, D-Larimer, reached by the New Pittsburgh Courier prior to the Wilkinsburg public hearing, agreed.

“We need to ask, what training is missing,” he said. “Also, diversity education is critical. A lot of these small forces have officers that didn’t grow up around Blacks and Latinos, so they don’t know us. It’s hard to protect what you don’t know.”

Walton said he hoped the meeting will give him what he needs to craft enabling legislation.

Right now, there is little or nothing that can be done unless the District Attorney acts,” he said. “What we hope to do is to draft the strongest document by law—that we can get passed—and present it to council.”

