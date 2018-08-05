Black Woman Defends Herself In A Stand Your Ground State But Is Behind Bars

Time and again, we see that Stand Your Ground does not work if you are a person of color. This is the case for Jacqueline Dixon of Selma, Alabama.

On July 31, Dixon, 38, reportedly shot her husband, Carl Omar Dixon, 44, outside of her home in self-defense. AL.com reports, “Selma police officers were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to the home at 2113 Church Street, said Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier. Once on the scene, they found 44-year-old Carl Omar Dixon unresponsive in the front yard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”

The police chief Collier said Dixon “shot her husband with a small-caliber handgun. She claimed the victim had charged at her in an aggressive manner.” Dixon was taken into custody and booked into the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

There was a history of documented abuse, Dixon had a protection from abuse order against her husband and was awarded temporary custody of the their two children. Nonetheless, for a reason we are sure you can figure out, no mention of Stand Your Ground has come up in this case, as The Root pointed out.

According to AL.com, the Stand Your Ground law in Alabama is, “A person still must have a justifiable reason for using physical force and can’t be the original aggressor. But there is no longer a duty to retreat. Physical force is not justified if the person is engaged in an unlawful activity or the person they are using the defensive force against is a law enforcement officer acting in the performance of his or her official duty.”

Clearly, this sounds like a case where a woman needed Stand Your Ground. How is it okay for a man to gun someone down in a parking lot who was attacking his partner and kids, but not a woman who was being assaulted by her husband? Despicable.

