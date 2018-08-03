From Shenango site to Shell cracker plant: A tour of the region’s industrial and environmental sites

Fifty climate activists packed onto a tour bus near the Energy Innovation Center in Uptown on Saturday.

“I’d like to see us go on a fun trip somewhere,” Perry Recker, a member of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Climate Reality Project, had heard someone say at one of their recent climate change meetings. From that comment, they planned a tour.

As if on cue, applause broke out when the last woman climbed aboard and the tour could start.

Nine months ago, Al Gore, the founder of he Climate Reality Project, came to Pittsburgh and spoke to more than 1,000 activists. His talk energized the local chapter, and nine months later, it was time for a fun trip.

What’s a fun trip for climate activists?

The trip, which included stops at a number of important industrial and environmental sites, including the Shell ethane cracker plant in Beaver County, was a chance for the activists to better understand their place in Pittsburgh’s ecosystem, according to Recker. “Think of the floor of the bus as the river and the seats on the side as the hills, and the canopy over the top as our air.”

The first stop: Valspar, a paint and coating company near Brighton Heights, which PennEnvironment has labeled one of the “Toxic Ten” for the amount of solvents like glycol ether that it releases in Allegheny County.

READ MORE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/from-shenango-site-to-shell-cracker-plant-a-tour-of-the-regions-industrial-and-environmental-sites/