Dak Prescott Got A Racist White Woman On His Side After Saying He Would ‘Never’ Kneel During The National Anthem

You really have to question your morals when you get a wildly racist white woman on your side. This is the case for Dak Prescott who recently said kneeling during the National Anthem “takes the joy away” from football. Now, the hateful Tomi Lahren is praising him.

In one of Lahren’s propaganda videos, she claimed, “Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott scores a major touchdown.” She also said, “Dak Prescott doesn’t believe in disrespecting the flag, the anthem, our veterans, or our United States military and that makes him a traitor to his race? Are people serious? How absolutely disgusting.” She added, “Patriotic Americans are sick and tired of athletes turning the game of football into a political temper tantrum. The national anthem is less than 2 minutes long, and that means these social justice warriors have approximately 23 hours and 58 minutes left in the day to bring awareness to whatever societal oppression they feel.”

If you can stomach it, watch the rant below:

Prescott really needs to question his brainwaves. Lahren is the same person who called Black Lives Matter the new KKK.

In case you missed it, Prescott, 25, said during a press conference over the weekend, “I’d never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people.”

He also added, “When you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away … from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.” See below:

