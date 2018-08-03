A Taste of Jazz (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Aug. 1)

There are not too many Pittsburgh events that draw a crowd from Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix and Toronto, but the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival 2018 presented by Citizens Bank had the power.

The annual festival kicked off with guitarist Marcus Miller as the featured artist followed by a Taste of Jazz party where there was food, drink and music in every corner of the August Wilson Center. Concert guests enjoyed samplings of food from some of Pittsburgh’s best restaurants. Spotted enjoying the start to another great Pittsburgh jazz event were Thelma Lovette Morris and husband Greg, in from Arizona, and sculptor Thad Mosley. August Wilson Center President Janis Burley Wilson joined the party and thanked Marcus Miller for a great start to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. This VIP evening was the first Jazz Festival fundraiser.

