Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

6 reads
Leave a comment

This combination photo shows actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry in New York on Nov. 16, 2017, left, and comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish at the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York on May 16, 2018.  (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days — thanks to her new car.

The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry.

“I can feel the electricity going through my body, feel like I’m getting recharged myself,” Haddish said Monday from the red carpet of Spike Lee’s “Blackkklansman.” ″I think the spirit of Nikola Tesla is going through my feet as I’m driving.”

Last month, Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” surprised the comedian with the car. Haddish says her longest ride has lasted “about four hours.”

“It rides smooth. It’s real quiet. It’s perfect for stalking. I’ve got white seats, so I make sure I don’t have nothing on,” Haddish joked.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close