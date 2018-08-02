Protesters vow to challenge new city guidelines set by Pittsburgh police

Even though East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld waived his July 27 preliminary hearing to Common Pleas Court, the rally scheduled to protest his bail on homicide charges in his shooting of Antwon Rose II went on anyway—it just took on a new target: Pittsburgh’s new police guidelines outlining where and when protests and marches can be held.

Nicky Jo Dawson, one of the protest leaders at the Allegheny County Courthouse, picked up her bullhorn and called on the crowd to challenge the guidelines.

“If (the police) can’t execute their jobs without executing Black children, we don’t have to obey these guidelines,” she said.

The guidelines were released by the city the day before, July 26, after consulting with the ACLU, the Citizen Police Review Board and the U.S. Department of Justice. Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said—given recent incidents on the North Side, on Grant Street and in East Pittsburgh where motorists either drove through protesters or were accosted by protesters—safety was the prime concern.

“Over the last several demonstrations, we have witnessed almost tragedies, and we’re trying to prevent that from occurring,” he said. “It was escalating, in our opinion, and that was our concern. I witnessed where motorists were actually being held against their will, encircled by protesters, and that’s the makings of a potential tragedy.”

The guidelines designate nine city intersections and nine roads and highways as “Red Zones” which are not to be blocked at any time—these include I-279 and I-376, and routes 28, 51 and 65. It also includes all hospital entry and exit routes, special event entry and exit routes and all bridges and tunnels.

Eight other areas are designated as “Yellow Zones” which can only be blocked by rallies and marches during non-rush hours and only for 15 minutes. Among these are Grant Street, Liberty Avenue, Stanwix Street and all school zones.

Protesters violating the policy will be given three warnings to disperse before police action is taken. There is one exception: “Any acts of violence against persons or damaging of property shall result in immediate police action.”

Dawson sarcastically called the policy “cute.”

“They make laws they don’t even follow, yet they expect us to follow a set of guidelines that aren’t law,” she said. “These guidelines are coming down from the same people who want to oppress us.”

She then put her bullhorn in Hissrich’s face, repeating what she thought of the guidelines, as she led the small group of protesters from the courthouse to Market Square. Others were even more vitriolic, hurling obscenities at Hissrich and Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert.

Though the marchers did block some of the “Red Zone” intersections, there were not enough to do so effectively, and they did not do so long enough to trigger any police action.

At Market Square, the marchers repeated their demands that District Attorney Stephen Zappala turn the Rosfeld case over state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and that president Judge Jeffrey Manning have no part in the case because he is friendly with Officer Rosfeld’s attorney.

Officer Rosfeld will be formally arraigned on Aug. 22.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: